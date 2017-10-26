Manchester United Given Treble Injury Boost Ahead of Huge Weekend Clash With Tottenham

Manchester United have been given a huge boost as three major players have returned to training in preparation for United’s game against Tottenham this Saturday.

Marcus Rashford and Ander Herrera, who both were substituted in Tuesday’s Carabao Cup win against Swansea, were shown training with the squad at United’s Carrington centre on Thursday.

A much bigger boost to the club will be the return of central defender Eric Bailly, who has missed five matches since suffering a groin strain whilst on international duty.

Manchester United manager José Mourinho has been short of defensive options for some time, relying on less than impressive players, such as Victor Lindelöf, who gave a woeful display last week in the loss against Huddersfield.

The Ivory Coast international's return will give a much-needed touch of defensive quality to a side who have desperately needed it.

Whilst three big names make their way back into the United selection, midfielders Marouane Fellaini and club-record signing Paul Pogba are both without any kind of confirmed return dates.

Bailly sent out encouragement for fans by tweeting on Tuesday, with a picture of goalkeeper, David de Gea, and also injured striker, Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Feeling good after today’s training session. Too bad I’m surrounded by these guys 🤣😂🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/a09vpvnHBC — Eric Bailly (@ericbailly24) October 24, 2017

Mourinho commented before the Huddersfield match: "If you ask if [Paul Pogba] can play next week against Tottenham then I don’t know," Mourinho said, speaking to Manchester Evening News. "I’m not telling you no, then he plays, and then you say I lied. I really don’t know.

"I expect Eric Bailly to be back next week. I cannot tell you about Fellaini or Pogba."