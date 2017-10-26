Mario Balotelli Takes Swipe at Liverpool After Insisting it Is 'Stupid' to Compare Reds to Man City

Football's greatest maverick, Mario Balotelli has taken yet another swipe at Liverpool after insisting that it is 'stupid' to compare the Reds with Manchester City, as there is simply no basis of similarity between the two Premier League clubs.

The 27-year-old's career has been long been marred by various dubious incidents, but Balotelli had three successful years at Manchester City, whereas his time at Anfield left a lot to be desired as he managed just one goal in his sole season at the club.

His life on Merseyside offered little success after being shut out by Brendan Rodgers, and in an interview with French newspaper Nice Matin, via Sport Witness, the striker was asked which of his former English clubs he preferred.

Balotelli instantly dismissed there being any comparisons, as he said: “Pfft, City, a stupid question.

You know it’s bad when even Balotelli is criticising the board. This is what we have come to! #LFC https://t.co/Uy3r5lZhkU — SwaggerKlopp (@LiverpoolTruly) October 26, 2017

In the lengthy interview with the French outlet, the report also provided quotes from the striker who made his lack of admiration for Liverpool clear, he said: “I will never go back to Liverpool. The fans are wonderful, but the leadership team is a real disaster."

Balotelli had also managed to sneak in another dig at the Reds when he was asked about why he chose Nice, he said: “And when I arrived here, I saw the city. I was living in a difficult situation in Liverpool, in a city I didn’t like.

"I needed change after two failed seasons between Liverpool and AC Milan. And coming to OGC Nice, which, with all due respect, is not Real Madrid, was a risk if I failed again. But here, I found the right environment to succeed.”

Balotelli has scored seven goals in nine appearances for Nice so far this season, adding to his tally of 16 goals from last season.