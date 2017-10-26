Napoli Attacker Statistically Revealed to Be the Most Creative Player in Europe So Far This Season

October 26, 2017

When one thinks about the term 'creativity' in football, a few names probably spring to mind before any others.

The likes of Lionel Messi, Luka Modric, Thiago Alcantara, Kevin De Bruyne, and Mesut Ozil are the kind of stars we associate as being the most creative bunch in the game today.

Statistically though, none of those players lead the way in Europe this season, as that honour falls the way of a surprise name in Lorenzo Insigne of Napoli.

As collated by WhoScored, the Italian forward has conjured up 10 clear-cut goalscoring chances so far this season, which is more than anyone else across the continent's top five leagues.

Insigne has four assists to his name, meaning his teammates have actually squandered a fair few of those clear-cut chances, but the fact remains: Insigne is top dog when it comes to making meaningful goalscoring opportunities so far this season.

The 26-year-old has emerged as one of table-topping Napoli's most dangerous and important players under coach Maurizio Sarri, whose attacking brand of football has everybody talking.

The team collectively have plundered 29 goals in just 10 top flight matches so far, and Insigne, along with superstar Dries Mertens and Jose Callejon, is a big reason for such productivity in front of goal.

