Newcastle United Eye Besiktas Hitman Cenk Tosun With €20m Bid Rumoured for January

By 90Min
October 26, 2017

Newcastle United are reportedly eyeing up a move for Besiktas centre-forward Cenk Tosun, and with the Magpies' frontline somewhat limited to Dwight Gayle, Joselu and Mitrovic, Rafa Benitez is looking to bolster his goalscoring options with European quality.

As reported by Turkish outlet Sporx, Newcastle are looking to make a move for Besiktas main man Cenk Tosun, who has enjoyed a storming start to the season in Turkey. 

With seven goals in 12 matches in all competitions, the 26-year-old could be the perfect buy for Benitez, who won't be looking to break the bank when the January transfer window comes around. 

BORIS HORVAT/GettyImages

However, his goalscoring antics in this season's Champions League will have seen his value sky rocket from the £8m bid that Newcastle attempted in the summer. 

With an impressive brace against French champions Monaco, Tosun will be on several clubs' radar following a superb individual performance. 

In addition, Turkish football agent Fazil Ozdemir believes Tosun is worth €60m if other forwards like Vincent Aboubakar are valued at the same price. He said If Aboubakar is €50m, then Cenk is 60."

However, Besiktas will be realistically looking for offers in the €20m region, which could be just the right price for Benitez to bring Tosun to Tyneside.

The Magpies travel to Turf Moor on Monday to face a Burnley side who sit just one point behind them in the table in eighth place.

