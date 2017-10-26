Pharmaceutical Company Denies Rumours of Deal with FC Barcelona for New Camp Nou Sponsorship

Grifols, a multinational pharmaceutical company based in Spain, has denied allegations of a possible alliance with the Catalan giants' renovation of the Camp Nou stadium, reports Sport English.

Several radio stations in Catalonia had suggested that the company were negotiating deal for 30 years of sponsorship of the stadium, worth a purported €400m.

However, on Thursday the company, whose headquarters are situated to the north west of the city, released a statement saying: "Regarding to the news published about negotiations between Grifols and Barcelona to associate with the name of the Camp Nou, the company is not contemplating any sponsorship of this type."

Alex Caparros/GettyImages

Barcelona are currently engaged in renovating and revolutionising their infamous, but ageing stadium in a project known as Espai Barça. The project is supposedly costing them around €600m , a third of it apparently being attained through sponsorship of the stadium itself, along with a loan of €200m euros and their ordinary takings.

The alleged deal with the pharmaceutical company would've theoretically resulted in the stadium being renamed the 'Nou Camp Grifols', although with this denial its current working title of 'Nou Camp Nou' shall remain for the time being.

Manuel Queimadelos Alonso/GettyImages

As well as contributing to the completion of these stadium renovation plans, the aforementioned sponsorship deal would also have helped secure the funds for Lionel Messi's new contract at the club, purported to contain a record breaking £80 million signing bonus.



The Catalan club face Athletic Bilbao on Saturday 28th October in La Liga, before travelling to Greece to face Olympiakos in the Champions League on Wednesday the 31st.