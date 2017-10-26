PHOTO: Images of 2018 World Cup Ball Have Been Leaked

By 90Min
October 26, 2017

Images of the ball to be used in next year's World Cup have popped up online, with eight months to go before the tournament commences in Russia.

The photos, which have appeared on the usually reliable Footy Headlines website, haven't been confirmed as real by FIFA, however and we shouldn't expect them to do so any time soon.

There are still spots up for grabs, with qualifiers still left to play, but fans have already been treated to a glimpse of what the ball should look like next summer, and it is believed that it has been named the adidas Telstar 18, replicating the Telstar ball used in the 1974 final.

Image by Kavan Flavius

Image obtained from Footy Headlines.

The 2018 version of the Telstar comes in black and white, like its predecessor, but has just six panels which have bseamlessly glued together.

The ball is said to have been tested at certain FIFA tournaments, with the latest being the Under-20 World Cup in South Korea.

