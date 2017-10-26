PHOTO: West Ham Social Media Team Sum Up Fan Feelings Over Spurs Shock Cup Win

As mad as it may seen, West Ham United did actually come from 2-0 down to beat Tottenham 3-2 in Wednesday's Carabao Cup fourth round clash.

The Hammers' season has been one filled with negativity thus far, and nobody from the club's fanbase to manager Slaven Bilic have had much to shout about.

So leave it to the Irons' social media team to sum up the thoughts of everyone associated with West Ham when Angelo Ogbonna's 70th-minute goal completed a stunning turnaround in fortunes at Wembley stadium after Andre Ayew's brace had hauled Bilic's men level:

Seems like the right reaction to make! It's very rare that Spurs concede one goal a game due to their fine defensive backline, so for West Ham to bag three away from home is a sight to behold.

West Ham fans, naturally, replied to their club's tweet in their droves and those responses came in all shapes and sizes:

arghhhhhhhh finally some fight and we score 3 goals — Big T (@PopulisDei) October 25, 2017

Why can't we do this in the league — Dan (@danielharker) October 25, 2017

ayew kidding me — Ollie (@ItsOllieYT) October 25, 2017

Unfortunately for Bilic and his players, the most recent result is only the most important so unless West Ham win at the weekend against basement boys Crystal Palace, we suspect this win will be swiftly forgotten about.