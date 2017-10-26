PHOTO: West Ham Social Media Team Sum Up Fan Feelings Over Spurs Shock Cup Win

By 90Min
October 26, 2017

As mad as it may seen, West Ham United did actually come from 2-0 down to beat Tottenham 3-2 in Wednesday's Carabao Cup fourth round clash.

The Hammers' season has been one filled with negativity thus far, and nobody from the club's fanbase to manager Slaven Bilic have had much to shout about.

So leave it to the Irons' social media team to sum up the thoughts of everyone associated with West Ham when Angelo Ogbonna's 70th-minute goal completed a stunning turnaround in fortunes at Wembley stadium after Andre Ayew's brace had hauled Bilic's men level:

Seems like the right reaction to make! It's very rare that Spurs concede one goal a game due to their fine defensive backline, so for West Ham to bag three away from home is a sight to behold.

West Ham fans, naturally, replied to their club's tweet in their droves and those responses came in all shapes and sizes:

Unfortunately for Bilic and his players, the most recent result is only the most important so unless West Ham win at the weekend against basement boys Crystal Palace, we suspect this win will be swiftly forgotten about.

You May Like

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters