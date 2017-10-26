Spanish Press Quick to Rule Out Newcastle Move for Sociedad Keeper Geronimo Rulli

After The Sun reported that Newcastle were eyeing a £15m move for highly rate Sociedad shot-stopper Geronimo Rulli earlier this week, various Spanish newspaper outlets were quick to rule out any potential transfer.

The former Manchester City keeper made his loan move to Real Sociedad permanent last season, and his since become an integral part of La Real's starting eleven.

And with the 25 year-old impressing in Spain with his consistently good performances, Newcastle were reportedly in the mix of several clubs who were after the Argentine's services.

However, Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo have been quick to deny any chance of him leaving the club in January, as he has become an integral part of Sociedad's plans this season having started every game so far.

Although, the report does say that Sociedad may be preparing for his eventual departure sometime in the future, so the possibility of Rulli coming to Tyneside at the end of the season may be another option.

Newcastle's current starting keeper Rob Elliot has started the season in fine form however, conceding eight goals in nine games to help them to a current seventh place spot.

The Magpies travel to Turf Moor on Monday night to face a Burnley side who have also enjoyed a steady start to this season's campaign, with the Clarets just one point behind them in eighth place.