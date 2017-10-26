Spurs Eye Further Raids on Dutch Giants for Talented Starlets Kluivert & Van de Beek

By 90Min
October 26, 2017

Tottenham are reportedly plotting further raids on Ajax as they rule the run over talented players Donny van de Beek and Justin Kluivert.

Sky Sports has reported that Spurs have sent scouts to watch the duo in action for the Eredivisie giants in recent weeks and may look to prise them away from their homeland.

Tottenham have had success with recruiting youngsters from Ajax in the past, with Christian Eriksen joined in north London by Colombian centre-back Davinson Sanchez this summer.

Ajax Amsterdam v OSC Nice - UEFA Champions League Qualifying Third Round: Second Leg

The club's scouting network on the continent have been instructed to continually be on the lookout for further new additions to Mauricio Pochettino's squad, and Van de Beek and Kluivert have been picked out as possible buys in the future.

Kluivert, the son of legendary Dutch striker Patrick, is a right winger by trade and has already made 32 appearances for Ajax's first-team since breaking into the senior setup at the Amsterdam Arena.

The 18-year-old has only notched two goals and six assists from those games, but his blistering pace and ability to take on opposing defenders would be a welcome addition to Pochettino's ranks.

Van de Beek, meanwhile, is a centre midfielder who has impressed for Ajax throughout the 2017/18 campaign.

The 20-year-old, who is contracted to the club until the summer of 2020, has made 55 appearances for Marcel Keizer's team since February 2016, and already has three goals and an assist from 13 run outs this term.

The pair would certainly fall in line with Pochettino's desire to buy talented young stars and mould them into his image at White Hart Lane and, given Spurs' ability to turn potential into quality with the likes of Dele Alli, Kyle Walker and Harry Kane in recent seasons, would be an interesting club for either to join.

Spurs are also thought to be interested in Bayer Leverkusen forward Kai Havertz - the attacker having racked up four goals and nine assists in 36 first team outings in the Bundesliga.

You May Like

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters