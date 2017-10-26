The Stat That Shows Just How Good John Stones Has Been for Man City This Season

By 90Min
October 26, 2017

Manchester City have been one of the standout teams in Europe this season, and look well on course to win the Premier League under Pep Guardiola when the dust settles.

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

City's attacking has been near flawless to this point, and they've been running through most teams with ease, although they struggled quite a bit during their Carabao Cup match against Wolves on Wednesday.

Their defenders have also been excellent, with John Stones and Nicolas Otamendi proving more than immense. And Stones, in particular, has been a cut above the rest - the rest meaning every other player in Europe's top five leagues, in a certain department.

The English centre-back has so far recorded a pass success rate of 96.7%, which is more than anyone else playing in Europe's big leagues could boast.

While that stat hardly suggests that he is a better passer than attacking players, given that defenders don't usually have to play difficult passes, it's a huge step up for Stones, who has come under lots of criticism for the way he handles the ball at the back in the past.

If anything, though, it's Guardiola who should get the praise for the improvement in Stones' passing game. The Spaniard's impact has certainly been huge, and it's really showing this season.

