Statistic Shows Manchester City Truly Are the Premier League's Pass Masters

October 26, 2017

Manchester City have had a blistering start to their league campaign, storming to the top of table after avoiding defeat and netting 32 goals along the way, and another statistic shows the dominance of Pep Guardiola's side as they have made almost 1000 more passes than the next best side - Arsenal. 

According to Premier League statistics, in the opening nine games of the Premier League season City have made an astonishing 6371 passes, which is 3500 more than bottom placed West Brom.

Guardiola's side have strangled the opposition into submission this season as their dominance on the ball has allowed for quick ball movement and slick passing which offers little opportunity for the opposition to intercept. 

With an average of 65% in possession, City have been afforded the luxury of playing out from the back, which has resulted in central defender Nicolas Otamendi leading the club's pass count with 772. 

Southampton are the surprise package in the top five, as despite being 10th in the league the Saints have notched over 4,850 passes as they have found themselves dominating more of the ball this season under new manager Mauricio Pellegrino.


The five sides languishing at the bottom of the league's passing table - Leicester, Newcastle, Burnley, Stoke and West Brom - are typical of their style of play, as they are comfortable playing long balls and sitting deep and waiting to counter attack. 

Whilst last season's top six take up positions one through to seven, as their dominance over proceedings has continued in the opening nine games of the season. 

