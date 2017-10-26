Twitter Fills the Boredom Hilariously as Carabao Cup Messes Up Yet Another Draw

By 90Min
October 26, 2017

The draw for the Carabao Cup quarter finals was delayed for one hour due to 'technical difficulties' on Thursday afternoon. Fans on social media have been left twiddling their thumbs (which is what you do on social media anyway, I suppose) waiting for the draw to finally be announced. 

Poor Bristol City, who are the only Championship side left in the competition, have have been forced to wait to on the edge of their tractor seats for their fate. 

Here is how Twitter reacted to the hold-up...

Maybe this is a good way to sell energy drinks?

With Phil Tufnell and Matt Dawson doing the live draw, some thought this might have been a Question of Sport special episode:

Perhaps we need Gazza and Rod Stewart instead:

Poor Bristol City left waiting:

