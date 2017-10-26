Twitter Fills the Boredom Hilariously as Carabao Cup Messes Up Yet Another Draw

The draw for the Carabao Cup quarter finals was delayed for one hour due to 'technical difficulties' on Thursday afternoon. Fans on social media have been left twiddling their thumbs (which is what you do on social media anyway, I suppose) waiting for the draw to finally be announced.
Poor Bristol City, who are the only Championship side left in the competition, have have been forced to wait to on the edge of their tractor seats for their fate.
Here is how Twitter reacted to the hold-up...
SUMMARY: Waiting for the #CarabaoCup draw like...💀 pic.twitter.com/OFCVPeQkG4— SPORF (@Sporf) October 26, 2017
#CarabaoCup this season:— Scott Murray (@Scotty_Murray) October 26, 2017
R1 - Charlton drawn twice
R2 - Home/away confusion
R3 - China, 4:15am UK time
QF - Shambles 👌
October 26, 2017
Maybe this is a good way to sell energy drinks?
Brilliant marketing, make sure you get an energy drnk down you in case you fall asleep waiting for #CarabaoCup draw (oh is that what it is?)— Justin Moorhouse (@justinmoorhouse) October 26, 2017
With Phil Tufnell and Matt Dawson doing the live draw, some thought this might have been a Question of Sport special episode:
The draw has been delayed while we wait for Sue Barker to show up. #CarabaoCup— Paddy Power (@paddypower) October 26, 2017
Perhaps we need Gazza and Rod Stewart instead:
Reminder that Rod Stewart should do every cup draw this season. pic.twitter.com/PA5wY7eBJy— Andy Ha (@_AndyHa) June 16, 2017
Paul Gascogne has turned up at #CarabaoCup HQ with a fishing rod, 6 cans of Stella & a 8 FUCKING BALLS— Barn (@BarnBcfc) October 26, 2017
Poor Bristol City left waiting:
#BristolCity haven't been in the League Cup quarter-fianls since 1989, which was roughly when this draw was scheduled to start #CarabaoCup— Tom Garry (@TomJGarry) October 26, 2017
This is all #BristolCity fans waiting for the #CarabaoCup draw... pic.twitter.com/vMeTpp29UM— BBC Radio Bristol (@bbcrb) October 26, 2017
BREAKING: #CarabaoCup draw delayed to 5pm as the balls have gone on strike...— Paddy Power (@paddypower) October 26, 2017
#CarabaoCup pic.twitter.com/WqUO2qRJo9— 90min (@90min_Football) October 26, 2017