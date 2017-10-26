Twitter Fills the Boredom Hilariously as Carabao Cup Messes Up Yet Another Draw

The draw for the Carabao Cup quarter finals was delayed for one hour due to 'technical difficulties' on Thursday afternoon. Fans on social media have been left twiddling their thumbs (which is what you do on social media anyway, I suppose) waiting for the draw to finally be announced.

Poor Bristol City, who are the only Championship side left in the competition, have have been forced to wait to on the edge of their tractor seats for their fate.

Here is how Twitter reacted to the hold-up...

#CarabaoCup this season:

R1 - Charlton drawn twice

R2 - Home/away confusion

R3 - China, 4:15am UK time

QF - Shambles 👌 — Scott Murray (@Scotty_Murray) October 26, 2017

Maybe this is a good way to sell energy drinks?

Brilliant marketing, make sure you get an energy drnk down you in case you fall asleep waiting for #CarabaoCup draw (oh is that what it is?) — Justin Moorhouse (@justinmoorhouse) October 26, 2017

With Phil Tufnell and Matt Dawson doing the live draw, some thought this might have been a Question of Sport special episode:

The draw has been delayed while we wait for Sue Barker to show up. #CarabaoCup — Paddy Power (@paddypower) October 26, 2017

Perhaps we need Gazza and Rod Stewart instead:

Reminder that Rod Stewart should do every cup draw this season. pic.twitter.com/PA5wY7eBJy — Andy Ha (@_AndyHa) June 16, 2017

Paul Gascogne has turned up at #CarabaoCup HQ with a fishing rod, 6 cans of Stella & a 8 FUCKING BALLS — Barn (@BarnBcfc) October 26, 2017

Poor Bristol City left waiting:

#BristolCity haven't been in the League Cup quarter-fianls since 1989, which was roughly when this draw was scheduled to start #CarabaoCup — Tom Garry (@TomJGarry) October 26, 2017