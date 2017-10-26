Uncertainty Threatens West Ham With London Stadium Landlords on the Brink of Going Bust

By 90Min
October 26, 2017

West Ham's landlords at the London Stadium are on the brink of going bust, which could see millions more public money poured in.

The Sun report that Mayor of London Sadiq Khan and Newham Council will supposedly do all they can now to prevent the club from being locked out of playing at their own home ground.

Hundreds of millions have already been spent on the new stadium, but the price of keeping E20 Stadium LLP out of administration is almost certain to result in the investment of even more public money.

According to The Sun's sources, the Hammers will not be persuaded or forced to increase their low annual rent of £2.5m.

£429m was spent on the construction of the new stadium, with a further £323m spent on converting it - London Legacy Development Corporation and Newham Legacy Investments Ltd invested £260m and £40m respectively, with West Ham putting in £15m.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

A report is to be commissioned from accountancy firm Moore Stephens under pressure from Khan, and stakeholders are supposedly now discussing the possibility of administration.

E20 are responsible for £8m annual conversion costs (to turn the football pitch into track and field for athletics for the next 99 years in accordance with a deal with UK Athletics) and are also liable for a string of other expenses such as lighting, heating, stewarding and cleaning.

A Newham Council spokesperson said: "We are working closely with the Mayor of London, the London Legacy Development Corporation and the E20 contractors to explore all potential solutions and improve the overall financial position of the stadium."

Meanwhile on the pitch, Slaven Bilic helped relieve some of the pressure on himself by inspiring his team to a 3-2 comeback win against Tottenham in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday.

