VIDEO: Michy Batshuayi Tells Fans He's Alright Despite Crashing Into Goal Post Against Everton

By 90Min
October 26, 2017

Michy Batshuayi is never very far away from Twitter, and after helping Chelsea beat Everton in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night, he was back with some really good news.

The Belgian striker started up front for the Blues, who have booked passage through to the quarter-final stage of the competition with a 2-1 victory, and had quite the scare after crashing into the Toffees goalpost while chasing a ball down and under pressure from Phil Jagielka.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

The impact was quite sickening, but the forward has since revealed that he's fine, posting a tweet letting fans know as much, as well as cheekily claiming that Jagielka should have been sent off.

"Thx for the messages ! Im good ahah probably better than the post __♂️_ #straightredimo _," he wrote atop a video of the incident.

The update certainly comes as a relief for Chelsea and their fans. The team has been hit by an injury bug this season, and several stars have had to sit games out as a result.

The match, meanwhile, was won by goals from Antonio Rudiger and Willian, but Dominic Calvert-Lewin provided the stricken side with a consolation goal at the very end.

