West Brom Doctors Confirm Craig Dawson Won't Need Surgery Despite Seriousness of Knee Injury

By 90Min
October 26, 2017

West Brom's medical staff have given an update on Craig Dawson's injury, revealing that the defender won't be needing an operation on the injured knee that has ruled him out for at least two months.

Dawson was forced off the pitch late on in the Baggies' 1-0 loss to Southampton on Saturday, with suspicions of cruciate ligament damage abound.

Scans have since revealed the extent of the problem, but the club's Director of Performance, Dr Mark Gillett, is encouraged by the results.

"The injury gave Craig a serious thigh muscle bleed and a torn knee capsule," he said, via West Brom's official website.

"It's a serious injury but we are heartened that it's already showing an improvement and surgery is not required."

Dawson's injury certainly comes as a big blow to Tony Pulis and West Brom, with the versatile 27-year-old playing in all of their matches so far this season. 

Having him out of the team for the better part of the remainder of 2017 will certainly hurt their chances of climbing back into the top half of the Premier League table.

