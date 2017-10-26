Wolves' Conor Coady the Latest to Be Rumoured With a Move Away From Molineux

After such an impressive start by Wolverhampton Wanderers to their Championship campaign, where they sit proudly at the top of league after 13 games, the team followed this up with a courageous defeat on penalties in the 4th Round of the Carabao Cup at Manchester City's Etihad Stadium.

It comes as no surprise that some of Wolves' squad are being courted by clubs from the Premier League, with defensive midfielder Conor Coady becoming the latest point of interest as reported in SunSport with both Newcastle United and West Bromwich Albion flexing their muscles prior to the January transfer window.

After a night to be proud, take a look back at the online content surrounding Wolves' trip to the Etihad.



📰👇https://t.co/H7wKaKgLyR pic.twitter.com/AO0vfAHUwe — Wolves (@Wolves) October 25, 2017

Since leaving Liverpool in 2014, the 24-year-old has seen his career steadily progress while gaining invaluable experience in the Championship.

After spending a season at Huddersfield Town, he was signed by Wolves on a three-year contract, for an undisclosed fee believed to be in the region of £2m in 2015.

He is now recognised as an important member of Nuno Espirito Santo's exciting side as they strive for promotion back to the promised land.

Michael Steele/GettyImages

It will be extremely challenging for the former England U20 international to avoid and not get distracted by Premier League club's advances, however the Wanderers' captain, who is currently valued by the Molineux club at £7m, will no doubt want to help lead his side back to the elite domestic league.

It has been a turbulent five seasons since their relegation in 2012, but they seem very much like a club that is in the ascendancy: Financially well backed by their owners, a huge fan base, an infrastructure that is very much geared for the next level and a side playing an exhilarating brand of football.

Justin Setterfield/GettyImages

It would be a strange time to leave, but Coady seems a man of principle and leads by example. After their collective performance on Tuesday night, he will now believe he can achieve his Premier League ambitions with the men in gold.