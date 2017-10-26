Zinedine Zidane Identifies the Most Important Player in His Real Madrid Side

You could forgive Zinedine Zidane for thinking being a football manger is easy. He has won everything in sight since taking taking over at Real Madrid in 2016, but he has done it with the help of a considerable amount of talent in his dressing room.

After securing back-to-back Champions League titles and finishing top last season in La Liga, many players could be identified as Los Blancos' most important, but Zidane has singled out the club's captain, Sergio Ramos for that honour.

Denis Doyle/GettyImages

The French manager was named as the Best FIFA Men's Coach at FIFA's 'The Best' awards ceremony on Monday, where he witnessed six of his players named in the best XI of the year following their heroics of the season prior.

Despite Cristiano Ronaldo being crowned the world's best male player at the award ceremony following another stellar season, it was his club skipper and fellow 2017 World XI teammate who is Zidane's most valuable asset.

In an interview with MARCA, Zidane said: "Ramos knows that he is our captain. And in the end, he is the most important player on the team."

The Spanish defender briefly spent time with Zidane as his teammate at Real Madrid in the first two seasons of his 12-years at the Bernabeu, following his £35m move from Sevilla in 2005.

The 31-year-old has since become one of the world's leading defenders, winning three Champions League crowns, four La Liga titles, being named as La Liga's Defender of the Year on four occasions, whilst also dominating on the international stage with Spain - winning the 2010 World Cup, and the 2008 and 2012 European Championships.

Despite the success of last season, Zidane was quick to insist his side remain focused on creating history, he added: "This club is the best in the world and we want to keep making history with all of the players and the people who work at the club."