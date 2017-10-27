Claude Puel Eyeing Top Half Finish With 'Great Club' Leicester After Replacing Craig Shakespeare

Claude Puel has insisted it feels 'great to be a Fox' as he looks ahead to his inaugural match as the new manager of Leicester City.

The Frenchman took over from the sacked Craig Shakespeare as the club's new head coach on Wednesday, and spoke to the press ahead of his side's encounter with Everton on Sunday.

In quotes published by the club's official site, Puel admitted he was excited to get going in the Premier League again following his departure from Southampton in the summer.

Our new manager Claude Puel with a message for #lcfc fans… pic.twitter.com/LT0XAJBaV5 — Leicester City (@LCFC) October 26, 2017

He said: “For me it’s a great club and a fantastic opportunity. I have a good feeling to come here and to be a Fox. We want to keep the identity of Leicester City and to bring more regularity and consistency into proceedings.

“It is great to be back [in England] and a great opportunity, I had one season here and I very much appreciated that. The players, the staff and the media.

“There are great managerial adversaries in England. It is a really top-level league; it is almost like playing a Champions League fixture every week.

“This club has a young feel about them. They got promoted to the Premier League just a few seasons ago and they have made rapid progress to win the title. We want to keep the identity of Leicester City and to bring more consistency into proceedings.”

Puel, who revealed his intention to see the Midlands outfit finish in the top half of England's top flight, also explained why Wes Morgan would remain captain of the first-team squad.

He added: “Wes is the captain for me, he has the respect of the players. I want many captains on the pitch. It is important, he is respected by the players, which is a good thing.

“This season, we will go step-by-step. We will try and perform on the pitch and have good results and to find our way to the top half of the table. This is not a dream, this is a reality. After, we will see if we can do other things in January and February.

"It is important to work together and find a good relationship between ourselves. We will then try to find something strong for the future. We know we need good results.”