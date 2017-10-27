Danny Ward Ruled Out of Huddersfield Clash With Back Injury as Mignolet and Karius Struggle

Danny Ward may have sensed that his chance could be coming at Liverpool, but the goalkeeper's hopes have been dashed in the wake of him injuring his back.

Liverpool's main stoppers Simon Mignolet and Loris Karius have both been poor so far this season, and many are of the opinion that Ward should be given an opportunity between the sticks.

However, according to Telegraph writer Chris Bascombe, the player has picked up a back injury and will not be in contention.

He tweeted: "Anyone hoping Danny Ward is going to get a chance tomorrow will also be disappointed. He has a back injury."

The Reds could also be without Brazilian playmaker Philippe Coutinho, who has an adductor issue and is a major doubt for Saturday's match.

Meanwile, Jurgen Klopp, who has seen his defenders criticised to no end this season, had some encouraging words for them ahead of the match against Huddersfield.

“That is the world out there. If you find someone who makes a mistake, we go on him,” he said.

“We all make a mistake. I never would let them down. Never would that happen.

"I hope they were smart enough not to read it. I am 50 and I am clear I don’t read it. It does not help. It makes no sense. Should I read someone say I do not have a clue about football? It would be good if boys do the same.

"On the other side it is not the biggest problem in the world. If people say we made a mistake - if people say that - we knew before. It is about reacting. If you do not feel well you have to change the situation. That is what we have to do.”