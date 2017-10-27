Danny Ward Ruled Out of Huddersfield Clash With Back Injury as Mignolet and Karius Struggle

By 90Min
October 27, 2017

Danny Ward may have sensed that his chance could be coming at Liverpool, but the goalkeeper's hopes have been dashed in the wake of him injuring his back.

Liverpool's main stoppers Simon Mignolet and Loris Karius have both been poor so far this season, and many are of the opinion that Ward should be given an opportunity between the sticks.

However, according to Telegraph writer Chris Bascombe, the player has picked up a back injury and will not be in contention.

He tweeted: "Anyone hoping Danny Ward is going to get a chance tomorrow will also be disappointed. He has a back injury."

The Reds could also be without Brazilian playmaker Philippe Coutinho, who has an adductor issue and is a major doubt for Saturday's match.

Meanwile, Jurgen Klopp, who has seen his defenders criticised to no end this season, had some encouraging words for them ahead of the match against Huddersfield.

“That is the world out there. If you find someone who makes a mistake, we go on him,” he said.

“We all make a mistake. I never would let them down. Never would that happen. 

"I hope they were smart enough not to read it. I am 50 and I am clear I don’t read it. It does not help. It makes no sense. Should I read someone say I do not have a clue about football? It would be good if boys do the same. 

"On the other side it is not the biggest problem in the world. If people say we made a mistake - if people say that - we knew before. It is about reacting. If you do not feel well you have to change the situation. That is what we have to do.”

You May Like

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters