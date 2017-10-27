Everton Set to Welcome Back Key Midfielder for Leicester Clash After One-Match Suspension

October 27, 2017

Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye will return to the Toffees' squad this weekend, having missed their midweek match against Chelsea through suspension.

The midfielder received two yellow cards against Arsenal on Sunday, getting sent off in what turned out to be Ronald Koeman's last game in charge of the side.

He was replaced by 19-year-old Beni Baningime, who impressed in the 2-1 loss against the Blues. But the teenager is set to make way for the go-to enforcer in Everton's next match.


James McCarthy, though, is vying for a spot in the middle as well. But Gueye, reportedly on the verge of signing a new five-year deal, should have no problems slotting back into the starting 11.

Everton, meanwhile, remain without a manager, with David Unsworth holding on in the meantime. The former defender, who spent 11 years of his playing career with Everton - split in two spells - is believed to be the favourite to land the job on a permanent basis.

He took over as Under-23 manager at Everton in 2014, working as an assistant the previous year, and could be named first team boss in the coming days, despite the club exploring other options.

"I've got a great relationship with the board," Unsworth said on Thursday (via the Independent). "I've had no points return, or games total, that they've set. We'll just continue to work and plan, game-to-game, and take it from there."

