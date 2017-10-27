Hannover vs Borussia Dortmund Preview: Classic Encounter, Key Battle & More

Two of the in-form teams of the season thus far, Hannover host Borussia Dortmund at the HDI Arena with both sides looking to build on their positions in the table. Dortmund currently sit top of the pile having enjoyed a wonderful start to the campaign in Peter Bosz's debut season, whereas Hannover have continued their incredible run towards the end of last season into this year, as they sit sixth, only five points off the top.

To go from promotion to sixth place after nine games is great progress for Hannover, but they will face their toughest test of the season when they host Dortmund. Bosz's side have underperformed in the Champions League and have a strong possibility of being knocked out in the group stages, so they will put a lot more focus on their league games.

Following early season form, this one has the makings of a great game, and here's all you need to you ahead of the match.

Classic Encounter

Nigel Treblin/GettyImages

The two sides have been part of a number of high scoring games in recent history, so expect the goals to continue this weekend. Dortmund tend to come out on top as Hannover have only left with all three points twice in the past nine years.

Back in 2015, Dortmund came out 3-2 winners in an enthralling game away from home, with Aubameyang eventually securing the win with a wonderful goal. The Gabon international scored twice, and Shinji Kagawa also notched, helping their side leave victorious over a ten-man Hannover side.

Key Battle





Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang vs Salif Sane

Nigel Treblin/GettyImages

Hannover centre-back Sane will have one of the toughest afternoons of his career facing up against Aubameyang in this form. The Gabon international is one of the best in the world when he's in the mood, and with 10 goals in nine games so far this season, he's not showing any signs of slowing down.

The 27-year-old centre-half is yet to make a defensive error in the league this year, and he will need that to continue that if his team are to come away with anything.

Team News

Alexandra Beier/GettyImages

Hannover will be without veteran forward Martin Harnik who is out with a fever, so Niclas Füllkrug is likely to come in to lead the line. The home side may also welcome back Sebastian Maier who has been out for a number of weeks through injury.

As for Dortmund, Rapphael Guerriero and Andre Schürrle are in contention to come back in following lay-offs through injury, but both are unlikely to be risked from the start. Sokratis will feature from the start following his suspension last week - whereas Aubameyang suffered a slight knock in Dortmund's last game, but he is likely to start for Bosz's side.

Predicted Lineups





Hannover: Tschauner, Korb, Anton, Sane, Albornoz, Schwegler, Bakalorz, Maier, Bebou, Karaman, Füllkrug

Borussia Dortmund: Burki, Zagadou, Sokratis, Bartra, Schmelzer, Weigl, Sahin, Kagawa, Pulisic, Yarmolenko, Aubameyang

Prediction

Hannover have started the season well and now have a good platform to build on for the rest of their campaign. And although it would be great for them to pick up points against Dortmund, it's not a game they would've aimed to being do so before the season started.

Bosz's side have a lot of fire power and solidity at the back, and I'd expect them to be too strong for Hannover in every part of the pitch. Aubameyang is in scintillating form, so don't be surprised if you see his name crop up on the scoresheet yet again.





Hannover 1-4 Borussia Dortmund