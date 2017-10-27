Jose Mourinho Insists Man Utd Remain Confident of Keeping 100% Home Record in Spurs Clash

By 90Min
October 27, 2017

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has spoken of his team's confidence at home ahead of the Premier League visit of Tottenham to Old Trafford, but has equally acknowledged the strength in the Spurs team ahead of what promises to be a tense and tight game.

United haven't won in the Premier League game September after picking up just one point from their last two games, both away. But a return to Old Trafford, where the team have won all four of their league fixtures without conceding, has given Mourinho reason to feel positive.

"I just think normally we have performances at home, normally we trust our game, and yes, the results [have been] positive at home," the United boss said at his weekly press conference.

"We had lots of draws at home last season - too many - but normally at home we are a strong and confident team. So, we will try to do the same tomorrow," he added.

United earned a much needed win at Swansea on their Carabao Cup travels on Tuesday night. Spurs lost their own tie at home against West Ham 24 hours later, but go into Saturday's clash with four consecutive Premier League victories under their belt.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

Mourinho expects a different Spurs team, both in terms of personnel and performance, than the one that faced the Hammers on a disappointing night at Wembley.

"My feeling is that the majority of the players that played that match are not going to play tomorrow," the Portuguese offered. "I may be wrong, [but] Sanchez, Vertonghen, Eriksen, Aurier, Winks, [were] not involved in the game or they played just a few minutes - [they] are going to play tomorrow."

For United goalkeeper David de Gea, who won't be facing injured Tottenham talisman Harry Kane, breaking the deadlock will be a key moment in deciding the overall outcome.

"The first goal will be hugely important - get the first goal and then try to dominate the game, keep hold of the ball and have plenty of possession," he told United Review this week.

"We are at home in front of our own fans and we can't afford any more slip-ups, we need to get the win to keep ourselves right up there near the top. Beating Spurs at Old Trafford would be a great way to start out on another run of [league] victories."

