Two bitter Italian rivals go head-to-head in Serie A on Saturday as AC Milan host Juventus.

The day's late kick-off sees the sides clash at the San Siro for their 226th competitive meeting.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of the crunch tie.

Recent Form

Both teams secured 4-1 victories last time out, showing the scoring prowess possessed by the sides. Juve cruised to a midweek win over SPAL in which Douglas Costa's return to the side proved to be pivotal - assisting twice and being named man of the match.

Juventus have turned into an attacking force, beating Udinese 6-2 after going down to 10 men and scoring 10 goals in their last two games.

Meanwhile, Milan netted four times against Chievo in their best performance of the season.

Having gone four games without a win in all competitions, the victory was very much needed as Vincenzo Montella looks to gel together a squad bolstered by summer signings.

Goals from Suso, Kalinic and Calhanoglu show the attacking threat Milan pose that could make this upcoming match a true blockbuster.

Key Battle

Paulo Dybala vs Mateo Musacchio

The Argentine striker has been an unstoppable goal machine so far this season - finding the back of the net an astonishing 13 times.

Deployed as a second striker behind compatriot Higuain, teams have struggled to mark Dybala out of the game as he occupies a deeper position and strikes fast.

Milan centre-back Mateo Musacchio will be tasked with keeping Dybala quiet, and will have to be one step ahead of the forward.

Knowing which positions Dybala adopts and how he runs the channels will be important for both centre-backs - if you make Dybala ineffective, you are one step towards getting a result over Juve.

Team News

Milan captain Leonardo Bonucci was handed a two-game ban following his Genoa red card and will miss the clash against his former club.

Montella will revert to a back four in Bonucci's absence, as Milan have struggled with the previous system - meaning that Romagnoli will maintain his place in the side.

As for Juventus, they have centre-back issues of their own with Medhi Benatia out with an ankle injury.

Benedikt Howedes is also injured with a thigh problem and Marko Pjaca is still recovering from a long-term injury sustained last season.

Predicted Milan Lineup: Donnarumma, Calabria, Musacchio, Romagnoli, Rodriguez, Kessie, Biglia, Calhanoglu, Andre Silva, Kalinic, Suso.

Predicted Juventus Lineup: Buffon, Lichtsteiner, Chiellini, Rugani, Alex Sandro, Khedira, Pjanic, Cuadrado, Dybala, Douglas Costa, Higuain.

Prediction

Juventus have won eight of the last 10 meetings between the two sides and will be firm favourites for this clash - despite going to the San Siro.

Milan have struggled against top six sides this season - losing to Roma, Lazio and Inter Milan.

It's hard to look past Juventus in this one, given the opposition's form and their own goal-scoring antics.

After scoring 10 times in their last two games, it could be another rout in Milan.

Prediction: Milan 0-3 Juventus