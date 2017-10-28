Arsenal Legend Warns Arsene Wenger About Hefty Price Tag of Monaco's Thomas Lemar

Former Arsenal and France winger Robert Pires believes that AS Monaco and long-term Arsenal target Thomas Lemar is not worth the reported transfer fee that his current club have placed on him.
Lemar was part of a projected transfer tug-of-war between the Premier League duo Arsenal and Liverpool this summer, with Arsenal reportedly offering in excess of £90m for his services on the final day of the window. Monaco however rejected the offer and retained the services of the French international.
In an interview with media outlet Bwin, Pires was unsure whether Arsenal would go back in for Lemar, although believes the asking price is far too much.
Pires said: 'I don't know (if Arsenal will sign Lemar in January).
'Arsene tried to buy Lemar, and tried very hard, but I don't think the move will happen now. I don't think he's worth £90m, it's too much, the market is crazy. What would Zidane and Ronaldinho be worth now!'
Lemar really made a name for himself last season, as a key part of Leonardo Jardim's young Monaco side that won Ligue 1, as well as reaching the semi-final of the Champions League.
Thomas Lemar for Monaco in 2016/17:— Squawka Football (@Squawka) August 7, 2017
Most forward passes in final-third (231)
Most crosses (224)
Most chances created (72)
Most assists (10) pic.twitter.com/008EJScXqq
He has since gone on to make six appearances for the France national side since his debut in late 2016, scoring a brace in a recent FIFA World Cup Qualifier against the Netherlands.