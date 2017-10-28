Arsene Wenger Joins Race for Brazilian Star as He Admits Desperation for a Title

Arsenal are set to fight Liverpool in January for the signature of Gremio striker Luan, one of Brazil's hottest property's in the current market.

Arsene Wenger will be hoping the Brazillian takes to the Premier League more like Gabriel Jesus than compatriot Leandro Damiao as he looks to bolster his attacking options with the departure of Alexis Sanchez looking more and more inevitable.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

According to the Mirror, Luan will be available for £30m - conveniently the same price Manchester City are reportedly willing to pay for Sanchez - with Gremio knocking back a £17m bid from Spartak Moscow last summer.

Luan quit football eight years ago to pursue a career in futsal but has since been capped by the Brazil national team and scored 16 goals to take Gremio to the Copa Libertadores Final.

Wenger is also going toe to toe with Manchester United for the signature of another promising attacker, Jose Arnaiz of Barcelona B.

The Spaniard made his first team debut in the 3-0 win against Real Murcia in the Copa del Ray last week and marked his first appearance with a goal, alerting many of Europe's top sides.

The forward only joined the Barcelona ranks from Real Valladoid last summer, but the £2.1m they paid is already beginning to look like a bargain.

Muy contento d empezar esta nueva etapa en el FC Barcelona.Deseando vestir esta camiseta y ayudar al equipo lo antes posible! Força Barça!🔵🔴 pic.twitter.com/E5vPGT3YWH — José Manuel Arnaiz (@josearnaiz35) August 29, 2017

Wenger may be looking at these goalscoring prospects as he becomes increasingly desperate to add another Premier League title to his collection - a title he hasn't won since the Invincibles era in 2004.

He said: "I was always hungry. But I’m more hungry than ever because the demands are higher, because I didn’t win the Premier League for a long time, and because I want to do that before you get me out of here! I have always got something to prove."

Arsenal take on Swansea at the Emirates this Saturday following their emphatic 5-2 win at Everton last matchday.