Arsene Wenger Makes Bizarre Brexit Comparison and Insists He Is 'Hungrier Than Ever' for Success

By 90Min
October 28, 2017

Arsene Wenger has insisted that he is 'hungrier than ever' to get back to title-winning ways with Arsenal before the end of his career. 

In a press conference in which he compared the knee-jerk nature of the modern climate to Brexit and offered to play '1v1' against a journalist to prove his competitive instinct, the Frenchman said he was 'born for competition' ahead of his 800th Premier League game as a manager. 

“Five hundred years ago the target for people was to be a saint,” he said. “Fifty years ago it was to be a hero in war. Today it is to be a billionaire or, even more, a celebrity. It is instant and here now. But it has to be sustained by something.

“In the modern game we have lost the perspective of what is important and what is not. It is always here and now, and it’s for ever. The now is permanent. The judgment is permanent and for ever. But it is in society, as well.

“You have the same example with Brexit. It’s just here now but where do we go from it? Nobody really knows. Maybe it is good; maybe it is bad. I don’t know. But nobody has explained what will happen in the future if we do it. Has Brexit been properly thought through? I don’t know. Is it good or bad? What I mean is these kind of decisions are made here and now.”

Speaking about his future, he continued: “I was always hungry but I’m more hungry than ever because the demands are higher and because I didn’t win the Premier League for a long time and I want to do that before you get me out of here. I have always got something to prove. If I play 4v4 with you now, you will see that I will try to win. We can play 1v1 if you want.

“There are two ways to go - you ignore your age and you live like you live for ever or you think: ‘OK.’ I am born for competition. I don’t know why and what happened to me but it is like that. No matter what I do. The desire to compete is my real need. It has never been financial. If it was financial, I would not be here.”

