Arturo Vidal Linked With Nightclub Fight That Saw a Guest Attacked With Three-Litre Vodka Bottle

By 90Min
October 28, 2017

Bayern Munich's Chilean powerhouse Arturo Vidal has been linked with a brawl that took place in a nightclub which saw one guest have a large bottle of Vodka smashed over their head, according to Sport Bild reports.

The former Juventus midfielder apparently stood on tables within Munich-based club Crown's, before the 30-year-old began harassing guests. It is then understood that security came over to Vidal's group and requested that they came down.

GUENTER SCHIFFMANN/GettyImages

A fight is then known to have taken place between two groups, one of which is reported to have been Vidal's, in which glass bottles were thrown and a three-litre bottle of Grey Goose vodka was smashed over the head of another guest.

The incident reportedly took place following Bayern's 4-0 victory over Mainz 05 in September, in which goals from Thomas Müller, Arjen Robben and a brace from Robert Lewandowski on his 100th Bundesliga appearances for Bayern helped the Bavarians bounce back after a 2-0 defeat to TSG Hoffenheim the week earlier.


"[Vidal] didn't do anything," the nightclub's owner Oliver Reif said. "Bottles and glasses were smashed by other guests, Arturo was not part of it.

"The attack with the bottle did not come from Vidal's group. After that he just defended himself."


Bayern are now preparing to face RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga on Saturday just four days after securing victory in the DFB Cup, via a penalty shootout, against die Roten Bullen

