Ex-Liverpool Defender Jamie Carragher Hits Out at Owners of Premier League Clubs on Twitter

By 90Min
October 28, 2017

Former Liverpool legendary defender Jamie Carragher has had his say about the owners of some of the major Premier League clubs on Twitter - and he did not seem happy with them. 

Carragher expressed his critical views towards those in power at Arsenal, Manchester United and Liverpool by posting a photoshopped image picturing such owners at dinner together. 

In the caption, the Liverpool defender suggests that none of them has a real interest in winning the Premier League, but rather only care about making as many profits as possible. 

Carragher is probably targeting most of his anger towards current Liverpool owner, John W Henry, who has been in charge at the Merseyside club since 2010 but has since failed to achieve anything worthy - the last significant trophy won rooting back to 2012 (League Cup).  

Despite a more than positive summer spending spree, during which Mohammed Salah, Andrew Roberston and Dominic Solanke joined the club, Liverpool are stuck at the ninth place in the Premier League. 

Owner Henry, alongside Fenway Sports Group, is hoping to invest a staggering £50m into the building of a new training ground in Kirkby, and he is also planning to redevelop the Anfield Road End of the club's stadium, which would increase capacity to over 60,000.

However, the owner's decisions have often collided with Carragher's views. The defender who has played under Henry's administration in the final years of his career and became a Sky Sports pundit shortly afterwards. 

In recent times, the retired player criticised Liverpool for sacking Brendan Rogers and subsequently Damien Comolli and Kenny Dalglish. 

His anger towards Liverpool's failures and wrong decisions culminated with Thursday night's tweet, which targets directly those who put financial gain before the team's successes.  

