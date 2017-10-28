Hector Bellerin Reveals Eddie Nketiah's Reaction After Youngster Scored Twice at Carabao Cup

Eddie Nketiah had a taste of fame and fans' idolisation after scoring two decisive goals for Arsenal during the club's midweek Carabao Cup win against Norwich.

The starlet, who is barely 18-years-old, had the dream home debut with the team last Tuesday as he came on the pitch and reversed an otherwise disappointing result for Arsenal after 15 seconds.

A night to remember @arsenal 💥🙏🏾 #62 A post shared by Eddie Nketiah (@eddienketiah) on Oct 26, 2017 at 11:15am PDT

Nketiah first scored the equaliser and, soon afterwards, the winning goal for Gunners, who were close to being eliminated from the Carabao Cup since losing 1-0 to Norwich in the final minutes of the match.





Hector Bellerin was there to witness the teenager's euphoric celebrations, and cheered him in the fitting rooms at the end of the game.





"I went down to the dressing room and he was on his phone and he must have got messages from friends and on social media. It must be quite hard in the first moments to (deal with that)," he explained in an interview on Arsenal's website (via Give Me Sport).

EDDIEEEEEEEEEEEE — Héctor Bellerín (@HectorBellerin) October 24, 2017

Bellerin knows well what consequences being a young player in the Premier League could have on the player himself, especially nowadays that footballers are constantly exposed to the fans' comments on social media.

For this reason, the Spanish player - who is young too but slightly more of an expert in the field - has given his fellow teammate a few heads-up in order to survive in such a challenging environment.

He said: "(That sudden rush of attention) is quite hard to deal with. The best way to do it is to think that this is just the start.

The story of @eddienketiah is only just beginning... . . #Arsenal #Nketiah #YoungGuns A post shared by Arsenal Official (@arsenal) on Oct 26, 2017 at 8:55am PDT

"Some people think that it is the end but it is the other way around: it is just the start of your professional career and you have to handle it properly and realise that it is not always like that," he continued.

“There will be ups and downs. It is important that you keep humble, keep working hard and see it as the first step on a long journey.”

Having become an Arsenal idol after only 20 minutes on the pitch, Nketiah can only make good use of Bellerin's advice.