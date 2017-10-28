Huddersfield Town Boss David Wagner Plans Aggressive Approach to Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool

By 90Min
October 28, 2017

Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner has claimed that his side won't adapt their game plan for their Premier League clash against his old friend Jürgen Klopp and his Liverpool side this weekend. The two managers are well-acquainted, having both played and worked alongside each-other both on and off the pitch.

Speaking ahead of the big game, via German outlet DW, Wagner confessed that he wouldn't be parking the bus against Liverpool's formidable attacking force, claiming:

"Of course, we will have less ball possession when we play Liverpool than when we play against another team but how we like to defend, how energetic, how intense, how aggressive we like to be, this will not change. The idea and the identity will always be the same".

Matthew Lewis/GettyImages

Wagner also spoke of his friendship with Klopp, for whom he performed the role of best man at his wedding. The charismatic manager claimed his close relationship with Klopp would have no benefit in terms of knowing his style of play, contending:

"There is no advantage for anybody because we both know so much about each other. I don't have any more inside knowledge about him, or about Liverpool, or about how he thinks about his players, his team than he does of me."

Wagner's side stunned Manchester United last weekend, beating the Red Devils 2-1 in a famous Premier League win.

This weekend's match-up between the two close friends will be captivating to watch, as the energetic pair forget their friendship for ninety minutes as they become adversaries on the touchline.

