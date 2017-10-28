Leicester City Finally Set to Pay Sporting CP Transfer Fee for Adrien Silva Amid Protracted Move

Portuguese midfielder Adrien Silva finally looks set officially join Leicester City, as the Midlands club and Sporting CP finally agree on terms.

According to Portuguese publication Record, Leicester will pay the transfer fee 'in the next few days' as Silva looks set to finally join Leicester.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

It comes after Leicester were unable to register Adrien Silva as the permitted paperwork that needed to be submitted was a mere 14 seconds late.

Denied by FIFA, the Foxes took their plight to the Court of Arbitration for Sport to plead their case, although now it looks as if Silva will be officially registered as a Leicester player when the transfer window re-opens in January.

#lcfc has issued the following statement in relation to Adrien Silva: https://t.co/V6cT5cVB5J pic.twitter.com/LyVUMgjaVk — Leicester City (@LCFC) October 24, 2017

It is said that there are no hard feelings between the two sides in what has been a bizarre sequence of events, as Leicester would honour the payment of the transfer, which is believed to be in the region of £22m.

Silva has been training with his new teammates despite not being able to play and now looks set to make his belated debut on New Years Day at the earliest in a home fixture against Huddersfield Town.