Leicester City vs Everton Match Preview: Last Encounter, Key Men, Team News & More

Leicester City and Everton face off on Sunday with both clubs looking to get their new bosses off the best possible start in the Premier League.

Claude Puel will take charge of his first Foxes game after being appointed as Craig Shakespeare's replacement, while David Unsworth will be eager to put Wednesday's Carabao Cup defeat behind him with all three points.



With both sides desperate for a win, it promises to be a good game in the Midlands. Here's all you need to know about the contest:

Last Meeting



Leicester fell to a 4-2 defeat at Everton's hands the last time these two sides clashed in April, with the Goodison Park bout remembered for an absolute storming first 45 minutes.

Tom Davies' strike less than 40 seconds into the match was immediately cancelled out by Marc Albrighton, before Islam Slimani's 10th-minute goal put the away outfit ahead before the crowd had even settled.



Romelu Lukaku and Phil Jagielka ensured that the goals continued to flow before the break as the scoreline swayed one way and then the other, before the ex-Blues striker made sure of the points with his second of the afternoon on 57 minutes.

Key Men

It's been three and seven matches respectively since Leicester and Everton kept clean sheets in any competition, so expect both clubs' attacking players to come to the fore on Sunday afternoon.

For the hosts, it's hard to look past main man Jamie Vardy. The striker has already notched five goals in 10 outings this term, and his pace, movement off the ball and eye for goal will ensure that Everton's defence will have to be at the races to keep him out.

The Blues, meanwhile, will look to boyhood Blue Wayne Rooney to continue his decent purple patch of late. The 32-year-old forward has bagged three in his last four appearances and his experience and finishing ability will be needed to help Unsworth's men secure a first league away win since January.

Team News

Leicester boss Puel won't be able to call upon Roberth Huth or Matty James for his managerial debut at the King Power, with the defender and midfielder nursing foot and achilles issues respectively.

Adrien Silva is also still unavailable after he wasn't registered in time to play for the Foxes until January.



Everton gaffer Unsworth, meanwhile, will still be without long-term injured personnel Ross Barkley, Yanick Bolasie, Ramiro Funes Mori and Seamus Coleman, but James McCarthy came through Wednesday's game unscathed.

Idrissa Gana Gueye will also be in contention after sitting out that 2-1 loss to Chelsea through suspension.



Predicted Leicester City Starting Lineup: Schmeichel; Simpson, Morgan, Maguire, Fuchs; Ndidi, King; Mahrez, Okazaki, Albrighton; Vardy.





Predicted Everton Starting Lineup: Pickford; Kenny, Keane, Jagielka, Baines; Gueye, Sigurdsson, Davies; Lookman, Rooney, Mirallas.

Prediction

With only one home win to their name in the league in 2017/18, Leicester's fans will be keen to see their players compound Everton's misery with a win on home soil.

That is likely given the Toffees' struggles this term and away from home - their last league away triumph coming against Crystal Palace almost 10 months ago - but Unsworth has his charges playing for him and Wednesday's second half display against Chelsea was encouraging to say the least.

The Foxes' fanbase will hope Puel's arrival will be greeted with all three points come Sunday evening, but don't bet against Everton crashing the party and sneaking a shock win.

Prediction: Leicester 1-2 Everton