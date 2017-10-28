Liverpool Fans Go Crazy Over Joe Gomez's Performance in Win Over Huddersfield

Liverpool needed a convincing win this weekend at home to Huddersfield in the wake of a humiliating 4-1 defeat to Spurs in their last league game.

Jurgen Klopp has been berated in recent times for not effectively improving his inadequate defensive line. Whether Liverpool look to work with the tools they have or make marquee signings in January, it is clear that some form of change is necessary, if they wish to compete for the title.





With no Philipe Coutinho, Liverpool were missing a great deal of creativity within their squad. This was evident in the first half, with Klopp's men failing to get through the Huddersfield defence that held United to one goal last weekend.

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

The halftime talk seemed to work wonders for the Red half of Merseyside, as they earned a valuable three points moving them up to sixth in the table.

Although Mohamed Salah failed to convert a penalty, Daniel Sturridge, Roberto Firmino and Gini Wijnaldum were able to bail him out.

Liverpool displayed an impressive performance all around and you'd be hard-pressed to pick an indisputable player of the game with strong performances from Henderson, Sturridge and Firmino. However, the one Red who caught the eye with his impressive performance was Joe Gomez.

In a week where Liverpool fans saw their team concede four goals to Tottenham, it is, seemingly, a breath of fresh air to see a positive performance within their back line, especially from the young Englishman.

With that being said, it is no surprise that Liverpool fans tweeted about their admiration for his performance...

Joe Gomez has been superb today 👊 — The Redmen TV (@TheRedmenTV) October 28, 2017

Big fan of Joe Gomez, our best player defensively this season I reckon. Don't see why he can't parter Matip and replace Lovren immediately — Indigo 🉐 (@IndigoLFC) October 28, 2017

Joe Gomez has been absolute quality today. — Inside_LFC (@AllTh_IngsLFC) October 28, 2017

Impeccable game from Joe Gomez. Again. — e. (@ehbenj) October 28, 2017

joe 'they shall not pass' gomez — juice (@juicegawwd_) October 28, 2017

really like Joe Gomez the lads quality future captain in my eyes! 👍 — Jamie Dutton (@JamieDutton3) October 28, 2017

Joe Gomez is certainly establishing himself as a staple within the lineup, making himself appear as a formidable pick to consistently play right back.

Some fans were so impressed by his performance that they believed he should be playing in the centre-back position with a string of bad performances by Dejan Lovren.

Although this may be a bit ambitious for the time being, it could be something that Klopp decides to do going forward.