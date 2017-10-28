Man Utd Handed Huge Boost as Midfield Ace Paul Pogba Targets Return Against Chelsea Next Weekend

Manchester United have been handed a huge boost, as midfield ace Paul Pogba is believed to be targeting a return to action next weekend against Chelsea - after recovering from a hamstring injury. The Frenchman has been out of action since September, and will be desperate to help his side in their crunch match against the Premier League champions.

As reported by the Daily Star, Pogba has spent time rehabilitating and rebuilding his fitness levels in Miami, but has now returned to Manchester ahead of his much-anticipated return to the side. The charismatic midfielder is yet to make a real impact at Old Trafford, having famously returned after spending four seasons at serial Serie A winners Juventus.

If Pogba is doing this with his legs either he's close to fitness or Jose will cut them off😂 pic.twitter.com/fPLJyiWIsL — The United Stand (@UnitedStandMUFC) October 26, 2017

Manchester United have slipped slightly in their bid to win their first Premier League title since 2013. A draw to Liverpool and a shock loss to Huddersfield Town have seen José Mourinho's side fall off the pace, and they now sit five points behind their rivals Manchester City in the race for the Premier League title.

24-year-old Pogba has already won four Serie A titles so far in his career, and will be hoping to be part of a new golden era under Mourinho at Old Trafford. The French international will be at the World Cup in Russia this summer, and Les Bleus could well be dark horses for the title given their host of talented young stars.