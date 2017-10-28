Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is rumoured to have contacted Real Madrid, informing the club he has no interest in signing their talented forward Gareth Bale. The Welshman has felt the wrath of the Los Blancos supporters continuously this season, as the club has struggled in their early attempts to defend their La Liga title.

As reported by Spanish outlet Diario Gol, via The Sun, Mourinho is not willing to offer the tenacious star a lifeline and bring him back to the Premier League due to his recent struggles with injury. Bale has struggled for fitness so far this season, having had difficulties with a calf muscle injury for over a year.

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is reportedly keen to cash in on the 28-year-old, with his lack of popularity with the fans being deemed as having a negative impact on the La Liga giants' performances. The news could potentially open up a sensational return to Spurs for Bale, who is believed to be prepared to leave Madrid after becoming unsettled by the abuse.

Bale starred for Wales in their sensational Euro 2016 campaign, and scored against England with a powerful free-kick in the group stage of the tournament. The formidable forward is now in his fifth season with Los Blancos, and has scored an impressive 70 goals in 159 appearances for the club.

Real Madrid are believed to be keeping a close eye on Spurs talisman Harry Kane, who is rapidly becoming one of the best strikers in world football as he continues to score goals on a regular basis.

The England captain certainly has a big career ahead of him, and a stunning move to the Bernabéu could well materialize before too long.