How to Watch Manchester United vs. Tottenham: Game Time, Live Stream, TV Channel

By Nihal Kolur
October 28, 2017

Tottenham travel to Old Trafford on Saturday to face Manchester United in a Premier League matchup.

Manchester United defeated Swansea on Tuesday in the Carabao Cup, but suffered their first league loss of the season to Huddersfield Town last week. Jose Mourinho's side currently sit in second place on the Premier League table with 20 points, five points behind league leaders Manchester City. Defender Phil Jones is expected to return from injury against Spurs. 

Tottenham have lost just once on the Premier League season, defeating Liverpool 4-1 on Sunday. However, the north Londoners have lost their past three games at Old Trafford without scoring a goal. Spurs also have 20 points on the season, sitting just behind United on goal difference. Mauricio Pochettino's side received unfortunate news, though, as star striker Harry Kane will not play against United with a minor hamstring strain.

Find out how to watch the match below.

How to Watch

Game Time: Saturday, Oct. 28, 7:30 a.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Network, Universo

​Live Stream: Watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

