Newcastle United Set to Sign 3 England Internationals in January if Proposed Takeover Goes Ahead

Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez could be given £100m to spend in January if a proposed takeover is completed in time, with transfer discussions already underway targeting three England internationals.

Amanda Staveley's group PCP Capital Partners have already held talks with the club discussing a potential transfer budget ahead of their takeover as Mike Ashley continues to try to sell the club before January in order to spend as little as possible.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

According to the Daily Star, Manchester United's Luke Shaw, Everton's Ross Barkley and West Ham's Andy Carroll have all been singled out as targets to bolster Newcastle's chances of staying up this season.



Staveley - who reportedly had a £1.5bn bid for Liverpool turned down - is already carrying out due diligence checks on Newcastle amid the ongoing HMRC scandal surrounding the club.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Carroll seems to be linked with a sensational move back to Tyneside every transfer window but the Geordie could finally return to his boyhood club with the additional funds on offer.

Shaw and Barkley remain outcasts at their respective clubs and could be offered a lifeline by Benitez to get their stagnated careers back on track, yet both would command significant transfer fees.

The three targets will fill positions that Benitez is needing to strengthen, with no fit orthodox left-back at the club after Paul Dummett's injury, a lack of creativity in midfield and a lack of goals up-front with centre-back Jamaal Lascelles their top scorer on two goals this season.

It is believed that Staveley values the club at around £300m whilst Ashley is looking to sell for closer towards the £400m mark, but with due diligence already agreed, an agreement could be possible in the following months.

STATEMENT: The owner of the club, St. James Holdings Limited, has confirmed that #NUFC is up for salehttps://t.co/lqvpqHAR1Z pic.twitter.com/OSAhzyIl1K — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) October 16, 2017

The news that Newcastle were put up for sale last week was music to Toon fans' ears after enduring over ten years of the Sports Direct kingpin's ownership.