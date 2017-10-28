PHOTO: Barcelona Slammed Over Shambolic State of Dressing Room After Win Over Real Murcia

Barcelona's star-studded squad has been lambasted for the disrespectful mess they left the away dressing room in after their Copa del Rey match against Real Murcia.

La Blaugrana ran out 3-0 winners in the first leg of their clash with the third tier Spanish side, but it is their off-the-field behaviour which has made the headlines both back home and abroad.

The Sun posted images of the state of the changing room following their success over Murcia on Wednesday night, and it's clear to see from the untidy scenes that Barca's megastars weren't concerned with cleaning up after themselves.

Look how Barcelona left opponent's dressing room after Tuesday's match https://t.co/9KXhwaZYkm pic.twitter.com/ynVpUKoQzL — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) October 26, 2017

Indeed, an overflowing bin, empty bottles discarded across the floor and half-eaten food just left out in the open led to widespread criticism of the pampered players after their latest routine victory.

The photographs are reminiscent of Arsenal's stars leaving their away dressing room in a state after their FA Cup tie with Sutton United last January, and goes some way to show that some top flight footballers need to have a word with themselves over their behaviour.

For small clubs like Murcia and Sutton United, it's not always possible to employ janitors and cleaners to tidy up changing rooms after matches, so a little bit of courtesy from those at the top of the game wouldn't go amiss occasionally, would it?

