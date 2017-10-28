Liverpool delivered a solid display against Huddersfield while Man City had to fight for an away victory against West Brom. Elsewhere, Arsenal came back from behind to beat Swansea at the Emirates.
Saturday's Premier League action brought much action as Liverpool dominated against Huddersfield with a 3-0 victory at Anfield. Meanwhile in London, Arsenal came back from 1-0 down to beat Swansea thanks to a great performance by Sead Kolasinac. He scored one and set up another to make it 2-1 for Arsene Wenger's men.
Wilfried Zaha's goal in the 97th minute secured a point for West Ham while Stoke City came away with a rare win away from home against Watford.
Elswehere, West Brom did not make it easy for Pep Guardiola and Man City at the Hawthorns, but thanks to another great performance by Leroy Sané the visitors came away with a 3-2 victory. Earlier in the day, Anthony Martial's goal as a substitute secured three wins for Manchester United against a Harry Kane-less Tottenham.
Read up on all the action below.
Ruthless Liverpool Runs Riot as Huddersfield Loses Bite in Second Half
Liverpool produced a gutsy second-half performance to beat a plucky Huddersfield Town side 3-0 in the Premier League.
After a lacklustre opening to proceedings, the first real action of the game saw Mohamed Salah's penalty saved by Jonas Lössl close to half-time, with Jordan Henderson smashing the follow-up attempt against the post. The Reds took the lead early in the second half, with Daniel Sturridge finishing clinically one-on-one after a defensive howler from the Terriers.
Klopp's men doubled their lead soon after, as Roberto Firmino rose to power home a header from a James Milner corner. Georginio Wijnaldum sealed the three points for his side midway through the second-half, emphatically rifling a shot in off the cross-bar from a tight angle.
Both teams got the game off to a cautious start, with neither side going for the jugular in the opening ten minutes of the game. In the 12th minute, the Reds suffered an early scare, as Aaron Mooy's devilish corner caused mayhem in the Liverpool back-line, before the ball was eventually hoofed clear to safety.
Klopp's side came close to opening the scoring in the 16th minute, as James Milner skilfully picked out Sturridge with a dangerous cross, but the England international connected poorly on the back-post and saw his shot loop onto the roof of Lössl's net. The Terriers started to frustrated the Reds, keeping their shape in midfield superbly.
In the 26th minute, Liverpool landed the first shot on target of the match - with some clever link up play between Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah resulting in a disappointingly tame shot from the fiery Egyptian being comfortably saved by Lössl. The Reds came close again in the 31st minute, but Milner somehow managed to fire his shot straight at Lössl from close-range.
The Reds should have taken the lead in the 41st minute. Roberto Firmino was clumsily brought down in the penalty area by Tommy Smith, but Mohamed Salah saw his firmly-struck penalty superbly saved by Lössl, before Henderson's follow-up effort agonisingly ricocheted off the post and went behind for a goal-kick.
After presumingly receiving a half-time rocket from Klopp, Liverpool burst onto the pitch in the second half with far more attacking endeavour. They didn't have long to wait to open the scoring, as in the 51st minute Sturridge seized upon a wayward backward header from Smith, allowing him to surge through on goal and cooly clip his finish over the infuriated Lössl.
The Reds doubled their lead in the 58th minute as Milner's perfectly curled cross saw Roberto Firmino stoop low to get ahead of Aaron Mooy and send the Anfield faithful into raptures with a well-taken header. Liverpool began to run rampant, and they came close to a third in the 64th minute, with Salah striking the post after Lössl superbly got a finger-tip to the powerful effort.
Liverpool were well and truly on top of David Wagner's side, who's initial defensive resolve was beginning to crumble rapidly. Joel Matip almost gave Liverpool another goal in the 68th minute, but the powerful centre-back's strong header nipped just wide of Lössl's far-post.
The third goal finally came in the 75th minute, Georginio Wijnaldum let Salah's clever pass roll across his body, before unleashing a thunderous drive which smashed off the cross-bar and into the back of the net.
The Reds saw out the game without any real threat from Wagner's side, producing the kind of response they needed after last weekend's abject performance in the 4-1 defeat to Spurs.
Pep Guardiola's Man City Make Hard Work Against West Brom
Pep Guardiola and Manchester City extended their unbeaten run this season, as they claimed a 3-2 victory against West Brom at the Hawthorns. The game was often comfortable for City, but made less so by defensive errors that led to a closer scoreline than it probably should've been.
City dominated the early proceedings of the game as West Brom looked to sit deep and stay in the game for as long as possible.
They survived up until the 10th minute as City took the lead. Fernandinho found Leroy Sane on the left hand side. The German than found half and yard of space past Allan Nyom, before rifling past a motionless Ben Foster.
There lead lasted a total of three minutes before West Brom found an equaliser in their first foray forward. Former City midfielder Garth Barry dinked a long pass forward, finding the run of Jay Rodriguez, who held off the challenge of John Stone before finishing past an advancing Ederson to find an unlikely route back in the game.
The parity that West Brom had found quickly evaporated as they found themselves behind two minutes later. Fernandinho was afforded too much space on the edge of the area after a Sane lay-off. The Brazilian let fly to beat Foster with the aid of a post and slight deflection off Ahmed Hegazy, giving Guardiola's side the lead once more.
The frantic start to the game didn't look like stopping, as City always looked a threat on the counter attack whilst looking to dominate possession throughout.
There lead could've been extended even further had David Silva not directed his header over from a delicious Kevin De Bruyne cross, as City looked dangerous every time they ventured forward.
Tony Pulis could be heard bellowing instructions from his technical area to try and stem the flow of City's attack and limit the damage heading into half-time.
Despite their dominance, City still appeared vulnerable at the back, as Rondon had a chance with a difficult near post effort that the Venezuelan could only head over.
Half-time fell as City were good value for their lead, as slender as it was, with West Brom delighted it was only 2-1 going into the break.
West Brom looked to take the game to City after the restart, as Nyom picked out Grzegorz Krychowiak who's header could only find Ederson, but West Brom looked to get more bodies forward in support of Rondon.
City, however, regained their dominance following the fast West Brom start and normal service resumed with Guardiola's side seeing plenty of possession in front of a sea of white and navy shirts.
It was in vein as City and substitute Raheem Sterling made it 3-1. City moved the ball well from left to right as Silva played in Kyle Walker. He delivered a low cross and Sterling could not miss as he slotted home from a couple of yards out to give Guardiola's side breathing space.
With Pulis' side looking to get back in the game, gaps began to appear for City to exploit with the pace of Sane and Sterling on the counter to put the game out of reach for the Baggies.
Foster was agile and alert to deny efforts from both Gabriel Jesus and David Silva from adding to the scoreline.
City were then given a scare in added time, as Matt Phillips got one goal back, nipping in to finish after Nicolas Otamendi attempted to chest a Barry cross back to Eduardo. There was no time for West Brom to find a shock equaliser as Mike Jones blew for full-time in a game that saw City remain five points clear at the top of the Premier League.
Arsenal Continues Unbeaten Home Record After Overcoming Swansea
Arsenal continued their unbeaten record at home this season, and made in five wins out of five at the Emirates with a 2-1 victory over Swansea, who slumped to their sixth defeat of the season after 10 games.
The home side made a bright start to the first half, with captain Per Mertesacker coming close in the opening five minutes with a towering header, only to see his effort saved by former Arsenal keeper Lukasz Fabianski.
However, for all the Gunners' early pressure, they couldn't find a way past a resilient Swansea defence, with Alfie Mawson putting in a notable performance while the England manager Gareth Southgate in attendance.
With 70% possession in the first half an hour, it seemed only a matter of time before Arsenal would take the lead, but it was the away side who struck first completely against the run of play.
After winning the ball back in the middle of the field, Tammy Abraham played in Sam Clucas with a superb through ball, which was then converted by the midfielder with a calm, low finish underneath Petr Cech.
The rest of the half saw Arsenal fans audibly frustrated with their teams slow build up play, with seeming lack of urgency about the way they were passing the ball from one side to the other. The unrest and anxiety seemed to translate onto the pitch, with Mertesacker losing the ball on the edge of his box just before half time, only for Jordan Ayew to waste a golden opportunity to put his side two up.
Arsenal's best chance of the half fell to none other than Alexis Sanchez after a wonderful exchange of passes with Kolasinac, before cutting inside from the left and unleashing a wild shot which was tipped over the bar by Fabianski. Although Arsenal played some wonderful football, their possession game failed to translate to goals in the first half.
However, after the break, the game seemed to explode into life after Sead Kolasinac equalised for the home side. After a neat move in the the box, Sanchez's hopeful cross fell to the left back, who arrived late to smash the ball home with an emphatic far post finish.
The early breakthrough seemed to lift the spirit around the Emirates after a lot of unrest in the first 45 minutes. Several chances to gain the lead were wasted until 10 minutes after the equaliser, Aaron Ramsey doubled his side's lead after a tremendous flowing move in which Kolasinac was involved again, before Ramsey slid a low near post finish into the Swansea net.
The second half was controlled by the Gunners, who once again had the vast majority of possession. Hector Bellerin had a chance to make it three with 20 minutes to go, but the Spaniard's sliding attempt brushed the top of the Swansea bar.
Swansea, not for a lack of trying, just couldn't string a cohesive attack together that could worry the Arsenal defence, and their dismal start to the league continued having scored only seven goals in 10 games.
As for the home side, they showed character to fight back after falling a goal behind early on, and this victory will ensure they keep pace with the top four.
Wilfried Zaha Seals Comeback for Crystal Palace in Stoppage Time
Wilfried Zaha’s 97th minute equaliser topped off a worthy comeback Crystal Palace in a thrilling 2-2 draw against West Ham at Selhurst Park.
The game started as a very shaky affair, with both sides not giving each other much time on the ball and compensating with ham-fisted passes and hurried panicky play all round.
Palace’s troubles started to mount after just 11 minutes, when Patrick van Aanholt was taken off with an injury, being substituted for Timothy Fosu-Mensah.
West Ham’s first goal came right off the counter after Wilfried Zaha went down in the box after a challenge from Jose Fonte, only for referee Bobby Madley to wave play on. West Ham’s pacey counter attack on the left was aided by Joel Ward being completely out of position at right-back.
Taking the advantage, Aaron Cresswell used his acres of space to cross into Javier Hernandez, who put the ball in off the outside of his boot.
Palace nearly went 2-0 down straight away, with panicking defensive movements putting manager Roy Hodgson on the edge of his seat.
Palace nearly brought it 1-1 with a great free header from James Tomkins following a corner, only for Joe Hart to produce a spectacular double reflex save on the shot and it’s rebound.
Another goal to forget for Palace came just before half-time, when Luka Milivojević’s tame back pass gave Andre Ayew great run towards Palace’s defence.
The resulting power shot, which rocketed into the top left corner, took a bit of the sting out of what was a costly mistake from the Palace’s Serbian midfielder.
After the break, Palace jumped into action, with Angelo Ogbonna’s poor tackle on Andros Townsend in the area gave Milivojević the chance to slot a penalty home, a chance the Serbian took gratefully.
West Ham then sensed Palace’s eagerness to score, playing defensively almost immediately from the restart.
Joe Hart produced a string of saves in what would have been a Man of the Match performance had Zaha not rescued a point at the death.
Overall, the quality of football across the game, from both sides, was poor, with poor passes and a string of sloppy fouls given away. But what will keep West Ham manager Slaven Bilić awake tonight is how his side had ample opportunities to bury the game at the death, but failed to take them.
Substitute Michel Antonio had a great opportunity with space by the corner flag to hold play up or pass to one of three teammates in the box, but produced a tame cross into the hands of goalkeeper Julian Speroni, who sent the ball upfield for a counter attack.
Roy Hodgson will take confidence from Palace’s persistence in attack in the second half, with an almost unrelenting push forward, albeit invited by West Ham’s lack of motivation to attack themselves.
With striker Christian Benteke out for at least another three weeks and Connor Wickham not due back until the new year, Palace still need to think about what attacking options they have.
Crosses where whipped in with pace to compensate for the lack of a tall frontman, but the quality of those passes left a lot to be desired, especially with full-back Joel Ward, who was Palace’s worst player of the day, throwing a string of poor crosses in before being substituted in on the hour mark.
This was a crucial game for both sides, with Palace taking the momentum with them from a deserved point, going into a difficult next game away to Tottenham.
West Ham owners, David Gold and David Sullivan, will have more food for thought after an unconvincing display by their side.
Palace are now up to four points this season yet remain rooted to the bottom of the table, whilst West Ham are now 16th, going into their game next week, away to Liverpool.
Watford Stung on Home Turf as Stoke City Earns Rare Away Win
High-flying Watford's poor home form this season has continued apace after Stoke City stunned them with a slender 1-0 victory at Vicarage Road.
Darren Fletcher's maiden goal for the Potters earned Mark Hughes' men their first away win in the Premier League this term and, strangely, was the only shot on target in the contest.
Marco Silva's side had chances to enjoy a share of the spoils in Hertfordshire, but their third league loss of the campaign means it is just one win in five matches on home soil in 2017/18.
Buoyed by their lofty position in the table, Watford began the game in confident fashion. Both teams were guilty, however, were failing to make the decisive final ball in the attacking third until the opening goal on 16 minutes.
Against the run of play, Xherdan Shaqiri's low corner to the edge of the area was met by Fletcher, whose side footed volley curled under the body of Heurelho Gomes to stun the home side.
Two superb deliveries from Jose Holebas were crying out to be fired home as the Hornets tried to find an equaliser but one wasn't forthcoming.
Etienne Capoue wasted a glorious chance at the back post from Miguel Britos' flick on but the strike would have been ruled out for offside anyway.
Troy Deeney then spurned a good opportunity as his scuffed shot dribbled wide of the upright from Tom Cleverley's raking long ball as half-time approached.
Ryan Shawcross' timely intervention straight after the restart prevented Deeney from firing home at the near post before Watford's best chance fell to Richarlison just shy of the hour mark.
Holebas' inswinging cross was met by Andre Carrillo, whose mistimed header fell invitingly to the Brazilian with goal agape in front of him - the forward, though, inexplicably fired wide of the post when it was easier to score.
A rare Stoke counter culminated in Joe Allen sending a left foot effort wide from a good position, while Richarlison and substitute Andre Gray put further attempts the wrong side of the upright.
Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting drew a fine stop from Gomes late on during another sparse Potters attack before Saido Berahino was denied ending his 33-match streak without a goal by the Brazilian's frame from Shaiqiri's excellent deft pass.
Tempers frayed with two scuffles on the pitch as the game reached its climax before Charlie Adam saw his shot cannon back off the post with Gomes in no man's land.
It mattered not though as the away side's backs-to-the-walls effort paid off to secure all three points.