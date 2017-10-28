Neymar has become bored of Unai Emery's constant use of video analysis in the Paris Saint-Germain dressing room and the Brazilian has taken it upon himself to complain to the club's board, according to Marca reports.

Despite video analysis being a vital part of modern football, in both half-time and post-match discussions, Neymar isn't happy about his manager's constant use of the technology in the French capital.

Brazilian national team coach Tite is also an avid lover of video analysis, however, the 56-year-old keeps his meetings short as opposed to Emery's sessions, which can last up to 30 minutes.

Neymar's €222m move to PSG over the summer saw him become the world's most expensive player, while the Brazilian's decision to leave Barcelona was widely reported to be about escaping Lionel Messi's shadow.

In an attempt to become the best player in the world, and PSG's desire to be the biggest club in world football, Neymar has become royalty in the French capital and any concerns he has over the Parisians' manager will not fall on deaf ears.

Neymar was absent from PSG's 3-0 victory over OGC Nice on Friday after picking up a suspension during their Ligue 1 clash with Marseille last week.

Despite this, the French giants cruised to a 3-0 victory over Lucian Favre's side thanks to an Edinson Cavani brace and an own goal from Brazilian defender Dante.