Tottenham Star Harry Kane Ruled Out of Huge Man Utd Clash With Hamstring Strain

By 90Min
October 28, 2017

Tottenham Hotspur have been dealt a huge blow ahead of Saturday's trip north to face Manchester United at Old Trafford, with star striker Harry Kane ruled out as a result of injury.

Kane, who has scored eight goals in nine Premier League games this season, and nine in his last five games in all competitions, is nursing a hamstring strain and will not be risked.

Spurs confirmed on Friday morning that an assessment had been carried out earlier in the week, determining that the talisman had suffered a 'minor strain to the left hamstring'.

Manager Mauricio Pochettino explained at his weekly press conference that Kane taking any part in the game against United would be "impossible".

The Argentine does, however, retain hope that the club's talisman will be fit and available to face Real Madrid at Wembley in the Champions League next week.

"We cannot take a risk for tomorrow, we'll see after for Wednesday. But tomorrow, it is impossible," Pochettino stated.

Kane scored a brace against Liverpool in his last Premier League outing, while also netting doubles in previous weeks against Huddersfield and West Ham. He hadn't scored a single Premier League goal in the month of August, bit now leads the scoring charts.

The 24-year-old has scored five times in three Champions League game in 2017/18, with the upcoming 'home' clash against Real likely to determine the group winner after both teams have collected seven points so far.

You May Like

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters