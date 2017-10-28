Tottenham Star Harry Kane Ruled Out of Huge Man Utd Clash With Hamstring Strain

Tottenham Hotspur have been dealt a huge blow ahead of Saturday's trip north to face Manchester United at Old Trafford, with star striker Harry Kane ruled out as a result of injury.

Kane, who has scored eight goals in nine Premier League games this season, and nine in his last five games in all competitions, is nursing a hamstring strain and will not be risked.

TEAM NEWS: @HKane underwent assessment and investigation earlier this week, which confirmed a minor strain to the left hamstring. pic.twitter.com/4s0E0Jzrr6 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) October 27, 2017

Spurs confirmed on Friday morning that an assessment had been carried out earlier in the week, determining that the talisman had suffered a 'minor strain to the left hamstring'.

Manager Mauricio Pochettino explained at his weekly press conference that Kane taking any part in the game against United would be "impossible".

The Argentine does, however, retain hope that the club's talisman will be fit and available to face Real Madrid at Wembley in the Champions League next week.

"We cannot take a risk for tomorrow, we'll see after for Wednesday. But tomorrow, it is impossible," Pochettino stated.

Kane scored a brace against Liverpool in his last Premier League outing, while also netting doubles in previous weeks against Huddersfield and West Ham. He hadn't scored a single Premier League goal in the month of August, bit now leads the scoring charts.

The 24-year-old has scored five times in three Champions League game in 2017/18, with the upcoming 'home' clash against Real likely to determine the group winner after both teams have collected seven points so far.