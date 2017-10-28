VIDEO: Brazilian Goalkeeper Marcelo Grohe Pulls Off Near-Impossible Save During Copa Libertadores

Gremio's number one goalkeeper Marcelo Grohe has gone viral for his wrists of iron, after he stopped a point blank shot during a Copa Libertadores clash, with some regarding the save as one of the best of all time.

The goalkeeper was playing for his side Gremio in their cup semi-final first-leg clash against Ecuador's surprise of the tournament, Barcelona SC.

The save came as a delightful cross was put into the back post, Ariel Nahuelpan looked certain to finish the chance from two yards out. However, Grohe who has fashioned a reputation for some cat-like reflexes, launched himself to the right to make the save.

Marcelo Grohe with a MIRACULOUS save, possibly the save that will send Grêmio to the final.pic.twitter.com/Idad6SkOkh — Seleção Brasileira (@BrazilStat) October 26, 2017

Not only did he make the stop, but he managed to push the ball away from danger. Grohe who has been at Gremio for over a decade then threw himself over the ball and gathered it in to keep his clean sheet intact.

Gremio went on to win the game 3-0 ahead of the second leg that will be taking place next Wednesday. The Brazilian side now look certain to reach the final of the tournament and if they do so, will become the first Brazilian side to do so.

The more I watch Marcelo Grohe's save vs Barcelona S.C. the more impressed I am. As impressive as any goal I've seen in the past few years. — aaron (@ilSarrista) October 27, 2017

How has he done that then — jack (@rosier__jack) October 27, 2017

Hey @FIFAcom what do you think about creating "Banks" award for the best goalie save, after what @Gremio 's Marcelo Grohe goalkeeper did? — Diogo Soares (@verruckthahn13) October 26, 2017

One thing is for sure, the save from Grohe will go down in tournament history and will love long in the memory of the fans for years to come.