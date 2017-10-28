VIDEO: Brazilian Goalkeeper Marcelo Grohe Pulls Off Near-Impossible Save During Copa Libertadores

By 90Min
October 28, 2017

Gremio's number one goalkeeper Marcelo Grohe has gone viral for his wrists of iron, after he stopped a point blank shot during a Copa Libertadores clash, with some regarding the save as one of the best of all time.

The goalkeeper was playing for his side Gremio in their cup semi-final first-leg clash against Ecuador's surprise of the tournament, Barcelona SC. 

The save came as a delightful cross was put into the back post, Ariel Nahuelpan looked certain to finish the chance from two yards out. However, Grohe who has fashioned a reputation for some cat-like reflexes, launched himself to the right to make the save. 

Not only did he make the stop, but he managed to push the ball away from danger. Grohe who has been at Gremio for over a decade then threw himself over the ball and gathered it in to keep his clean sheet intact. 

Gremio went on to win the game 3-0 ahead of the second leg that will be taking place next Wednesday. The Brazilian side now look certain to reach the final of the tournament and if they do so, will become the first Brazilian side to do so. 

One thing is for sure, the save from Grohe will go down in tournament history and will love long in the memory of the fans for years to come.

