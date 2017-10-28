VIDEO: Chelsea Legend Didier Drogba Sends Blues Defender Kurt Zouma Hilarious Birthday Message

Chelsea legend Didier Drogba has taken to Instagram to send his former teammate Kurt Zouma a hilarious birthday video message. The two players starred alongside each-other during Drogba's brief return to Chelsea in 2014, and the pair apparently struck up quite the friendship behind the scenes at Stamford Bridge.

Now at second-tier US side Phoenix Rising, Drogba wished his friend a happy birthday in hilarious fashion, using Instagram to tag Zouma in a classic clip of the Frenchman celebrating in disbelief after a famous Nemanja Matić goal against Spurs, captioning the video with:

"Oh My God!!!! What?!? Me?!? It's my birthday today?!?? Ooooooohhhhh No wayyyyyy!!!!! Ooooooohhh..happy birthday my bro @kurtzouma much love from Chef des Chefs".

Zouma is currently on loan from Chelsea at Stoke City, as the Blues appear to have found themselves with a wealth of surplus central defensive talent, while they are short of numbers in other key positions of the pitch.

Potters boss Mark Hughes has openly expressed his admiration for Zouma, and has made him the first name on his team-sheet this season.

Chelsea have endured a rollercoaster start to the Premier League campaign, and currently sit 4th in the table and nine points off leaders Manchester City after losing key matches against the likes of Crystal Palace and Burnley.

The Blues will hope to get their season back on track this weekend, as they take on Eddie Howe's resilient Bournemouth side.