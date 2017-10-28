VIDEO: Chelsea Legend Didier Drogba Sends Blues Defender Kurt Zouma Hilarious Birthday Message

By 90Min
October 28, 2017

Chelsea legend Didier Drogba has taken to Instagram to send his former teammate Kurt Zouma a hilarious birthday video message. The two players starred alongside each-other during Drogba's brief return to Chelsea in 2014, and the pair apparently struck up quite the friendship behind the scenes at Stamford Bridge.

Now at second-tier US side Phoenix Rising, Drogba wished his friend a happy birthday in hilarious fashion, using Instagram to tag Zouma in a classic clip of the Frenchman celebrating in disbelief after a famous Nemanja Matić goal against Spurs, captioning the video with:

"Oh My God!!!! What?!? Me?!? It's my birthday today?!?? Ooooooohhhhh No wayyyyyy!!!!! Ooooooohhh..happy birthday my bro @kurtzouma much love from Chef des Chefs".

Zouma is currently on loan from Chelsea at Stoke City, as the Blues appear to have found themselves with a wealth of surplus central defensive talent, while they are short of numbers in other key positions of the pitch. 

Potters boss Mark Hughes has openly expressed his admiration for Zouma, and has made him the first name on his team-sheet this season.

Chelsea have endured a rollercoaster start to the Premier League campaign, and currently sit 4th in the table and nine points off leaders Manchester City after losing key matches against the likes of Crystal Palace and Burnley. 

The Blues will hope to get their season back on track this weekend, as they take on Eddie Howe's resilient Bournemouth side.

You May Like

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters