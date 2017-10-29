Antonio Conte Admits Chelsea Must Take it Game-By-Game After Slow Start to Season

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has admitted his side must take each match as it comes and be realistic about where they are in the league.

The Blues battled past Bournemouth on Saturday to claim a 1-0 victory and secure a much need three points to stay in touch with league leaders Manchester City. A single goal by Eden Hazard just after half-time was enough for Chelsea to get the win.

With the three points, Chelsea have now gone back into the top four, but are still some way off the top of the Premier League, nine points behind Man City.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Conte believes Chelsea must take each game as it comes, while also admitting they deserve to be where they are so far in the league. Speaking after his side's victory against Bournemouth about their title chances, according to Sky Sports, the 48-year-old said:

"At this moment we must be realistic by going game by game. We have 19 points and we deserve to have 19 points.

"We are first in our group in the Champions League. We went into the next round of the Carabao Cup after going out in the second round last season. I'm happy with this group. There are players who are very honest, players who want to fight until the end for something important.

"Are we able to do this? I don't know. But we will try to stay there. I know very well that, in England in this league, there are six top teams, very strong. Four go into the Champions League. Two have to stay out and play in the Europa League.

"Today it was important: a good win, also because the other teams all won, apart from Tottenham who lost."