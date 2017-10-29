Arsenal Youngster Set to Be Offered '650% Pay Rise' After Explosion onto the Scene

Arsenal are set to secure the services of 18-year-old wonderkid Eddie Nketiah, by rewarding him with a giant 650 percent pay rise, according to the Sun.
Nketiah burst onto the scene in midweek during Arsenal’s 2-1 Carabao Cup victory against Norwich. The Gunners looked set to be dumped out of the competition after being 1-0 down for the majority of the match, but the young striker managed to bag the equaliser in the 85th minute, before stealing the spoils during extra time.
After that breakthrough performance, it would seem that Arsenal are keen to secure the future of the striker, with reports suggesting that he is set to be offered a five year contract worth £15,000-a-week, eclipsing the £2000-a-week he is earning now.
The Arsenal star - who signed for the north Londoners following his release from Chelsea four years ago - has just one full season left on his current contract, but talks of a renewal are set to take place in November, with Wenger particularly keen to keep him after being “wowed” by the striker in pre-season.
1 - Eddie Nketiah (born 30/05/99) is the first player born after Arsene Wenger was appointed @Arsenal manager to score for the club. Youth.— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 24, 2017
In other news, Wenger is set to swoop in for Ipswich Town’s 17-year-old rising star Tristan Nydam, while Mesut Ozil has responded to his critics following a string of impressive performances in recent weeks.
Reported by The Sun, the German international said: “I’ll always give everything for Arsenal.”
It’s seems as though Ozil could be departing on a free next summer, after reportedly turning down a big-money offer to renew his contract with the Gunners.
The unsettled star has been slammed for a lack of effort for the majority of the season, with reports suggesting that Manchester United may come in for the midfield maestro in January.