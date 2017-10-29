Arsenal Youngster Set to Be Offered '650% Pay Rise' After Explosion onto the Scene

Arsenal are set to secure the services of 18-year-old wonderkid Eddie Nketiah, by rewarding him with a giant 650 percent pay rise, according to the Sun.

Nketiah burst onto the scene in midweek during Arsenal’s 2-1 Carabao Cup victory against Norwich. The Gunners looked set to be dumped out of the competition after being 1-0 down for the majority of the match, but the young striker managed to bag the equaliser in the 85th minute, before stealing the spoils during extra time.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

After that breakthrough performance, it would seem that Arsenal are keen to secure the future of the striker, with reports suggesting that he is set to be offered a five year contract worth £15,000-a-week, eclipsing the £2000-a-week he is earning now.

The Arsenal star - who signed for the north Londoners following his release from Chelsea four years ago - has just one full season left on his current contract, but talks of a renewal are set to take place in November, with Wenger particularly keen to keep him after being “wowed” by the striker in pre-season.

1 - Eddie Nketiah (born 30/05/99) is the first player born after Arsene Wenger was appointed @Arsenal manager to score for the club. Youth. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 24, 2017

In other news, Wenger is set to swoop in for Ipswich Town’s 17-year-old rising star Tristan Nydam, while Mesut Ozil has responded to his critics following a string of impressive performances in recent weeks.

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/GettyImages

Reported by The Sun, the German international said: “I’ll always give everything for Arsenal.”

It’s seems as though Ozil could be departing on a free next summer, after reportedly turning down a big-money offer to renew his contract with the Gunners.

The unsettled star has been slammed for a lack of effort for the majority of the season, with reports suggesting that Manchester United may come in for the midfield maestro in January.