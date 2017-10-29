Bayern Boss Gives Robert Lewandowski Injury Update Following RB Leipzig Win

By 90Min
October 29, 2017

Bayern Munich boss Jupp Heynckes is expecting striker Robert Lewandowski to be fit enough to feature against Glasgow Celtic when the German side travel to Parkhead in the Champions League on Tuesday evening, despite being substituted in the first half during their' 2-0 win over RB Leipzig on Saturday. 

The 29-year-old was withdrawn from proceedings with a minor muscular problem just before the half-time whistle and shortly after doubling his side's lead over the 10-men fellow Bundesliga title chasers, courtesy of a tidy right-footed finish after being played in on goal by Javi Martinez.

The result propelled the Bavarians to the top of the league, but there was an air of concern around the Allianz Arena following the final whistle, with a worry the Polish frontman could well be sidelined for their trip to Scotland midweek. 

However, Heynckes has since confirmed that Lewandowski's substitution was simply a precautionary one, and that he expects the talisman, who took himself into double figures for the season on Saturday, will indeed be fit enough for the crucial Group B clash. 

"Boss Jupp Heynckes took him off as a precaution three days before the Champions League match away to Celtic", a statement on the club's official website read. 

"It think it isn't so bad," Heynckes said after the final whistle". 

Bayern, who currently sit in between both the Hoops and group leaders Paris Saint-Germain - with a three point buffer either side, have enjoyed a fine turn of form since the arrival of the German manager following the sacking of former boss Carlo Ancelotti in September. 


Lewandowski has played an imperative role in his side's short-term success since, netting three times in his previous six games and helping the Reds remain unbeaten in all competitions since their 3-0 humbling at the Parc des Princes.

The Allianz Arena faithful will be hopeful the Poland international's recent run can continue as they visit Glasgow on Tuesday, in what could their Champions League defining fixture this season.

