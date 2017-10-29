BREAKING: 76ers Rule Out Markelle Fultz Indefinitely

By 90Min
October 29, 2017

The Philadelphia 76ers are all about "trusting the process." 

However, in the case of rookie Markelle Fultz, it looks like said "process" might be a long and tortuous one. 

The No. 1 overall pick has been diagnosed with a chronic shoulder issue, which will keep him off of the court for the foreseeable future.

This is a huge hit for the 76ers, who were relying on Fultz to round out their core of young stars who are tasked with trying to return the team back to prominence from the very bottom of the league. 

The one faint glimmer of hope here is that while Fultz has been announced to be out indefinitely, he will be reevaluated with the potential to return to activity in a relatively short amount of time:

Fultz will undergo physical therapy in order to try and get back on the court as soon as possible. Until then, Sixers fans are just going to have to hold their breath and hope for the best.

Get well soon, Markelle!

