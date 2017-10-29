A tale of two halves saw the points shared on the south coast as Brighton cancelled out Southampton's early goal to secure a 1-1 draw at the Amex Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

A composed Southampton took control of proceedings in the early stages and they were duly rewarded when the rebound from James Ward-Prowse's free-kick was instinctively followed in by Steven Davis, who safely headed home to give the Saints an early lead.

Brighton proved tough to topple over, however and they responded in the second-half with their own early goal as Glenn Murray steered his header into the top corner to level the scores.

Henry Browne/GettyImages

Southampton quickly established their authority in the match and shared in the majority of possession in the opening stages, and Brighton had yet to even find a foothold in the game when the Saints found themselves on the scoreboard.

The Saints' dead-ball specialist James Ward-Prowse took his position 25-yards out from Mathew Ryan's goal and unleashed a thunderous strike which hit the top left corner of the crossbar. The rebound fell to the awaiting Davis who headed the ball safely into the back of the net in the seventh minute.

To the Seagulls' credit, they responded positively from the early set-back as the Saints dropped off and invited the pressure from the home side. Bruno and Anthony Kockaert were key in Brighton's fight for ascendancy, but for all the Seagulls' possession in Southampton's half their final ball into the box continued to let them down.

The lack of a clinical edge invited the Saints back into the fold as Sofiane Boufal and Dusan Tadic linked up in the penalty box in the 35th minute, with the Serbian's shot taking a small deflection which steered the ball just wide of the left upright.

In response to Southampton's effort, Brighton quickened the tempo and forced the Saints out wide, as their sustained period of pressure minutes before half-time offered their best chances of the game in quick succession.

A cross fizzed into the back post from Jose Izquierdo was met by Knockaert, whose lunging effort from close range saw the ball flash across the face of goal, before Shane Duffy's headed effort was guided just over the crossbar.

Henry Browne/GettyImages

Mauricio Pellegrino looked to have pushed his Southampton side further up the field following Brighton's warning signs at the end of the first half, but it proved costly as Chris Hughton's side inflicted their own early setback for the visitors.

Murray levelled the scores for the home side in the 52nd minute when he peeled off the back of Cedric Soares to meet Pascal Gross' cross with a strong header, which found its way into the top corner beyond a hesitant Fraser Forster.

The goal ignited both Brighton and their supporters as they continued to knock on Forster's goal with renewed intent and vigour, whilst Southampton struggled to rediscover their composure and range of passing from the first half.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

As chances continued to come the way of Brighton from all angles, a rare opportunity on goal arose for Southampton striker Manolo Gabbiadini on the left wing, but his effort from a tight angle was scooped over the crossbar.

A frantic final 10 minutes followed as neither side looked content to settle for a draw, but despite the best efforts of both teams the points were shared on the south coast.

In the final matchday before the international break Brighton are set to make the trip to Swansea City, whilst Southampton host Burnley at St Mary's.