Dortmund Boss Peter Bosz Claims His Side Weren't Aggressive Enough During Their 4-2 Loss to Hannover

By 90Min
October 29, 2017

Borussia Dortmund manager Peter Bosz has blamed a lack of aggression from his side on their 4-2 defeat to Hannover 96 in the Bundesliga.

The loss means that Dortmund haven't won any of their last three games, and have given Bayern Munich the chance to overtake them in top spot should they beat RB Leipzig in Saturday's late kick-off.

Speaking after the game, Bosz claimed (via the club's official website) Hannover's fast start to the game caused his side many problems and that his side made it easy for the opposition to play long balls through their defence.

He said: "The problem was that Hannover attacked very early. They have defended across the whole pitch in the one against one and we were not able to play our best football on the pitch. 

"Hannover always wanted to put the ball behind our line, we did not react to that. This has nothing to do with the fact that we are defending highly, we did not do this today."


He then went onto highlight how Hannover showed more aggression going forward than his Dortmund side did, and that their lack of pressure made it easy for Hannover to play as aggressively as they did.

He added: "We did not use our rooms at the front because Hannover were much more aggressive. If we do not make enough pressure, it is too easy for the opponent. We were simply not aggressive enough."

With the pressure truly on Bosz, his side will host APOEL in the Champions League on Wednesday. They will be hoping to regroup and regain some confidence before a crucial clash in the Bundesliga against potential title rivals Bayern Munich next week at Signal Iduna Park.

