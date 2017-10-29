Everton & Newcastle Target Signals His Future Intentions After Purchasing €1m House

By 90Min
October 29, 2017

Sporting striker Bas Dost received interest from both Everton and Newcastle United during the summer, but with both the Portuguese club and the player himself ruling out a move, the likelihood of either Premier League side securing a future transfer has becoming increasingly slim.  

28-year-old Dost was reportedly set to demand nothing less than his €60m release clause, but after ruling himself out a transfer in the January transfer window, Sporting have now made a move to extend his contract to stave off interest from other European clubs. 

According to Portuguese newspaper O Jogo, via Sport Witness, Dost has recently purchased a €1m house in Lisbon as he continues to enjoy life in the Primeira Liga - the striker has scored eight goals in ten league appearances so far this season.


The news that Dost's contract is set to be extended for two more years beyond his current contract - which runs until the summer of 2020 - is a major blow to both Everton and Newcastle.

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

The Magpies reportedly bid €40m for the Dutch striker in the summer, whilst the Toffees were set to test Sporting's resolve in the winter. 


However, reports have suggested that Dost's new contract will not see an increase on his €60m release clause, which suggests if either Premier League club can convince him to make the move to England than a deal could be agreed once the buy-out clause is activated

The 28-year-old has been in scintillating form since making the move to Sporting in the summer of 2016, as he has netted 43 goals and provided five assists in his 50 appearances for the Portuguese club. 

